Raiders DC Patrick Graham Happy to See Malcolm Koonce Step into Leadership Role
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maclolm Koonce was one of the team's most pleasant surprises last season.
In what was just his third year with the club, Koonce turned in a career campaign, while becoming a significant asset to the Raiders' defensive line.
When a player begins to find their stride and take on a bigger role, they also begin to develop a sense of confidence, which eventually turns into leadership.
Koonce is already beginning to show glimpses of his role as a leader.
"Two weeks ago, we were doing drills during the Phase 2 process and I was on the back of the D-line group, and I just saw him coaching up one of the younger players," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when he addressed the media on Tuesday. "I mean, coaching them up with authority: 'It's like this, do that.' Once you see that, that's showing command of his craft. And when you hear that, it just -- again, I tell you guys all the time -- as a teacher who happens to teach football, I mean, I was just proud, I was giddy. I don't know if defensive coordinators should use the term 'giddy,' but I was giddy, I mean, just to see him do that.
"So, now, you're seeing a young man developing, true mastery of his craft, where he's able to go ahead and coach others up with authority, I was impressed. It's just the confidence he has right now."
Koonce made 11 starts while playing in all 17 games last season after not starting a single contest in his first two seasons as a Raider. He posted 43 combined tackles, nine for loss, eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.
The young edge rusher became the perfect complement to Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby in a year where former first-round pick Tyree Wilson was expected to take on that role. By the end of the season, both Koonce and Wilson were taking impactful snaps on the defensive line.
Fans are going to be expecting Koonce to build on his breakout year this coming season.
