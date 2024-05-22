Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is Enjoying the Process
While their offense struggled most of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense was the best part to watch last season. Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick took a talented defense and helped it reach the highest potential it could last season with the roster they had.
However, the Raiders added a significant piece to their defense this offseason by signing defensive lineman Christian Wilkins in free agency. That move alone significantly improves a defense that was on the rise at the end of last season.
The Raiders also added two talented cornerbacks and a linebacker to their roster via the NFL Draft. With the expected growth and progression of Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson and Divine Deablo, amongst others, there are high expectations for the Raiders’ defense heading into next season. However, Coach Graham says each season is different, and he’s focused on improving the defense.
"Each season is so different, and the players, it's great to have some of the leadership back and the signal callers," Graham said. "That's a positive in terms of the relationship that I have with them and them being an extension of me out there on the field. But does it feel different? Slightly, yes, but we know what we have ahead of us, and I'm excited about that.
"I enjoy being in the lab, and with the players we have who have high football IQ, that embraces those challenges of the tinkering, I guess, it's definitely fun for me, and again it goes back to each year is different, and if you try to stay the same, people will catch up, and then we'll get passed by. So, there's definitely a little tinkering going on. We'll see what sticks, and we'll put the best version of our defense out there at the beginning of the season, and hopefully it keeps improving."
Maybe equally as crucial to improving their defense, the Raiders also improved their offense and offensive coaching staff, which should lead to more productive drives on offense for the Silver and Black. A better offense will help the defense even more, as the defense won’t be forced to work as hard as it did last season, allowing it to be even better.
