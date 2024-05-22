Raiders Have Work to Do in Sixth-Ranked AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders have shown promise this offseason as they follow the direction of Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco after they finished 8-9 in 2023 despite head coach and quarterback changes mid-season.
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. projected the Raiders to finish 10-7 and earn a wildcard berth in 2024. The Raiders play in the sixth-strongest division in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The site broke down each team in the AFC West.
"The reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hold up the power of the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes earned an 85.1 grade in the regular season ... The Chiefs are the favorites every season Mahomes suits up," PFF wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season ... They’ll have a new feel about them with Jim Harbaugh coaching the team, and he’ll look to build a strong connection with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
"The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the hopes that he could end their struggles at the quarterback position. Cornerback Pat Surtain II earned a 69.0 grade in 2023 but is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL right now."
PFF was least optimistic about the Raiders. The Raiders have a coach with a vision, and PFF noted it. They also referenced the shaky quarterback situation between Aidan O'Connell, who finished last season as the starter, and Gardner Minshew II, a proven NFL starter that the Raiders brought in earlier this offseason.
"The Las Vegas Raiders picked up some steam with Antonio Pierce as their head coach toward the end of the 2023 season and made the smart decision to bring him back permanently," PFF wrote. "However, without a clear answer at quarterback, this season could be more about the Raiders setting up for the long term."
If the Raiders are "setting up for the long term," they have done it well so far. Acquisitions like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive linemen Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat will add depth and experience to go with ability. The Silver and Black also had a draft that fit the new brand of its head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.