Raiders' Kickoff Team Could Look Different Because of New Rules
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of time this offseason to learn how to best take advantage of the league’s new kickoff rules.
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said it is all about preparation, and he looks forward to helping the players prepare for the changes that are on the way.
“What it comes down to is preparation,” McMahon said. “Great players, they prepare. And so, if I want to be great, I got to prepare and I got to come up with the answers before they get here. And then the answers that I think I have that are wrong, I have to be a teammate and say, ‘Hey, we're not doing this because this ain't going to work. Let's move the returners to this spot.’
“I'll be honest with you, originally where we had them at the beginning of the offseason program is not where they're at right now. And I love that part. I learn from the players. They'll come over, and they'll say, ‘Hey, Tom, don't put us here, put us here. We can get to these balls.’ And Daniel [Carlson] will say, ‘yeah, let him go there, and then I'm going to do this, and then we can,’ so I liked that part of it.”
While the kickoff rules will enhance player safety, it could also mean kickoff and kickoff return teams look a little different this season.
“Yeah, I don't know that there's more of an emphasis [on certain types of players]" McMahon said. "There's always been. And I'm just going to speak in this building. There's always been a great emphasis in the two years I've been here that we spend a lot of time on what players can help us make the plays.
“I think on kickoff return, I think you're going to need a little more length. And when I say more length, it doesn't mean that a corner can't do it. But you need somebody with a little bit longer arms to sustain the blocks, you know what I mean? So, it's a little bit more length from a kickoff return standpoint, other than that, no.
“You got three tight ends, you got five linebackers, you got maybe four safeties. You got to find those guys that can win at the point of attack, and then if Will is a great backside player for us, who can be that backside player, but you need two of them so that they don't know where you're going to kick the ball, at every spot. But you have to mix and match because you can't just be like, ‘Oh, let's dress seven linebackers.’ You don't have them on your roster.”
