Raiders Must Play Well at Home to the Create the Atmosphere Coach Pierce Seeks
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best fanbases in the National Football League. However, sometimes, the team on the field has failed to match the enthusiasm of their fanbase with exciting play on the field.
Last season, the Raiders went 6-3 at home, which is a respectable home record. However, of the Raiders' six home wins, five came against teams with a losing record, and some of those wins were near losses. When the Raiders faced tougher competition, they didn’t do well.
The Raiders did well at home last season, but football is a game of inches. Las Vegas lost at least one or two games at home last season, which could have easily been wins. That was the difference between them making the playoffs and missing the playoffs.
The Raiders are well-known for having one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL if not all sports. Upon being named the team’s interim coach, Antonio Pierce implored Raiders fans to work together to turn Allegiant Stadium into the Black Hole of old.
"Allegiant Stadium has to be ours," Pierce said last season. "That Black Hole has to be real. When we make that a conscious effort and a mindset, and the fans do the same, it's a hell of a place to play at."
It will be somewhat challenging to get a true Black Hole feel at Allegiant Stadium, as Las Vegas is a destination city, and many people travel from all over the country to watch their team play in Sin City.
However, it would be much easier to convince Raiders fans not to sell their tickets and gradually create a new home-field advantage that teams around the league fear if the Raiders matched their home fans' energy every time they played at Allegiant Stadium.
Last season’s home games were filled with slow starts for most of the season. While the Raiders finished with a winning record at home, eliminating the inexcusable home losses like the ones they had against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings last year would go a long way in creating the type of crowd Coach Pierce and the Raiders desire during home games.
