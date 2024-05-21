Raiders Must Win the Game Before or After Their Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most challenging schedules in the National Football League, based on last season’s win totals of their opponents this upcoming season. However, the Raiders have made many additions to their team, allowing them to improve upon last season’s results.
Last season saw the Raiders miss the playoffs by one game. They were in playoff contention until the end of the season, even with all that went wrong for the Silver and Black.
There are a few games on the Raiders’ schedule this season that give them the chance to make up for mistakes last season’s team made. The Raiders play multiple teams that they played last season at the exact location they played.
On the road, one of those games will be against the Miami Dolphins this season. Last season, the Raiders entered their matchup against the Dolphins as double-digit underdogs. At the kickoff of that game, the Raiders were the biggest underdogs of any team that week in the NFL. The Raiders would play admirable in a 7-point loss.
While the Dolphins are still better than the Raiders on paper, if the Raiders could play the Dolphins as well as they did last season, with a roster much worse than the one they have entering this season, the Raiders could pull off an upset. They have a much different team than the one the Dolphins saw last season, and the Raiders will be coming off their bye week, which should also help. Predicting the Raiders will beat the Dolphins on the road is difficult.
Their matchup with the Dolphins after their bye week puts more pressure on them to win their road game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals before the break. While facing both the Bengals and the Dolphins on the road is complicated for any team, considering how difficult the stretch of games is immediately before and after their week off is, the Raiders must find a way to at least win one of those two games. Losing the game following the bye week would be a tough pill for any team to swallow, especially if they come up short prior to the break as well.
