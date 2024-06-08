Raiders' Preseason Dates, Times Revealed
While June just started, it won't be long before we're already talking about the 2024 NFL preseason.
On Friday, the league announced its dates and times for the 2024 preseason.
Here is the information regarding the Raiders' preseason games:
Week 1: Raiders at Minnesota Vikings
When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PST
This will be the third of nine games that day. The Raiders will face Minnesota for the first time since the two teams met in Week 14 when the Vikings defeated Las Vegas in a historically low 3-0 result at Allegiant Stadium.
Week 2: Dallas Cowboys at Raiders
When: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST
This game will be the last of 13 games that day. These two teams met in last year's preseason when the Raiders lost to the Cowboys 31-16 in Dallas. The loss marked their first since the 2021 preseason.
Should he play, it will be a reunion between new Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup and his old team.
Week 3: San Francisco 49ers at Raiders
When: Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST
This game will be the last of three games on that day. Las Vegas and San Francisco have met a couple times in recent years -- once in last year's preseason and once in Week 17 of the 2022 season.
Last year's preseason matchup was the Raiders' first of the preseason. Las Vegas came away victorious 34-7.
In that Week 17 game from 2022, the Raiders forced overtime against the 49ers but were unable to pull off the upset. San Francisco would go on to make an appearance in the NFC title game. Last season, of course, it made it over the hurdle and advanced to the Super Bowl, where it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
None of the Raiders' preseason games will be nationally televised. The 2024 preseason will kick off with the annual Hall of Fame Game, which will be played between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the regular season two weeks after its final preseason game.
