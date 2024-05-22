Raiders Sign Former Giants WR Alex Bachman
The Las Vegas Raiders have added more depth to their wide receiver room.
The club announced on Wednesday that it has signed wide receiver Alex Bachman.
Bachman is a veteran wide receiver who has played just four NFL regular season games, all of which were during his years with the New York Giants.
Bachman entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams, who would release him after their 2019 training camp.
That November, the Giants signed Bachman to their practice squad. He saw the field for his first game in Week 7 of the 2020 season when New York fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he played just one offensive snap.
Bachman would appear in three games the following season, including 25 offensive snaps in Week 18. He returned four kickoffs and one punt in that contest.
The Giants would release Bachman as part of end-of-training-camp roster cuts in 2022. That November, he was signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad. Houston would sign Bachman to a reserve/future contract in January 2023.
Bachman made a solid contribution in the Texans' first game of the 2023 preseason, posting two receptions for 11 yards, including a touchdown.
After spending much of the 2023 season on Houston's practice squad, the Texans once again signed Bachman to a reserve/future contract. The club released him last month.
Bachman has dealt with injuries a number of times during his time in the league, a big reason why he has missed out on earning a consistent roster spot.
Considering his resume, the odds aren't necessarily in Bachman's favor regarding his chances at landing a roster spot in Las Vegas, but when it comes to players looking for a shot, the Raiders are a team you would want to be with.
Bachman has yet another opportunity to prove himself. He's been here before. He knows the process of trying to make an NFL team and he knows the work it takes to get there.
Perhaps if Bachman can stay healthy and turn in a respectable offseason, he can at least earn himself a spot on the practice squad.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.