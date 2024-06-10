Raiders Superstar Maxx Crosby Leads NFL in Huge Statistic
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is one of the premier defensive players in the league and there is no doubt about his value to the Silver and Black's defense. The Raiders have attempted to add a "Maxx Crosby-type player" to each level of the defense, with Robert Spillane at linebacker and a host of defensive backs looking to break out and earn that title.
Crosby's impact is unmatched. He sets the tone for a front seven looking to be among the best in the league. Recently, Pro Football Focus credited Crosby with leading the league in quarterback pressures since 2021, with 276.
The stat is the total number of sacks, quarterback hits, and quarterback hurries added up. Despite Crosby leading the number, he was still only the fifth-ranked edge rusher heading into 2024 on a PFF list of the Top 32 edge rushers in the league.
"Crosby is often the first name mentioned outside of 'The Big 4' [Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, TJ Watt], but it really should be viewed as a 'Big 5,' given how impactful Crosby has been for years. 2023 was his third straight year of earning an elite overall grade, and it was his first elite run-defense grade while maintaining a pass-rush win rate above 15.0% and notching 94 quarterback pressures," PFF wrote.
PFF touted Crosby at the end of last season, naming him as the league's best run defender. The list cited Garrett as the league's best pass rusher, while failing to include Watt or Bosa among the honorable mentions.
"Crosby has forced his way into the conversation as one of the best edge defenders in the league, even at a time when the league is full of all-time talents," PFF wrote. "Crosby was an excellent pass rusher ... but his run defense was on a whole other level. His 92.7 PFF grade in that area was the top mark in the league, and he finished the season with an absurd 58 defensive stops, six more than any other edge rusher."
For context, defensive stops are a statistic described by PFF as a "more comprehensive" metric than mere tackles. A stop is a defensive play wherein the location of the tackle means the play is "a successful one for the defense."
Last season, Crosby finished fourth in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.
