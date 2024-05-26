Raiders' Thayer Munford Jr. Blocked out NFL Draft Noise
There were needs all over the board for the Las Vegas Raiders going into the NFL Draft, and depending on whether or not you believe they needed to come away with a quarterback, for the most part, they fulfilled those needs.
For a returning player hearing your position is one that needs to be addressed, though, it can feel like somewhat of a slap in the face.
Heading into this year's draft, there were many who thought the Raiders needed to fill the void left by Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. It seemed they forgot -- or disregarded -- that Thayer Munford Jr. was still in the building.
"I read into it a little bit, but also, at the same time, they're not here, of course, but I don't really care what they say," Munford told reporters on Tuesday. "I know what I can do, and the team knows what I can do, so they trust in me right now, and I'm not going to let nobody down."
Munford, who is looking to take a big leap this coming season, is going to use it all as fuel.
"I just keep receipts," he said. "Everybody knows that one person; I don't really care for them at all, so it's all good, though. But it's all love outside of this, but I'm going to keep doing me, keep getting better, keep going against Maxx [Crosby], do what I can do."
The Raiders selected Munford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After starting four games his rookie season, the young tackle took on a more significant role last season, ultimately making 10 starts in 15 appearances.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce discussed the third-year tackle and the opportunity that awaits him in 2024 when he addressed the media earlier this month.
"The thing about Thayer that’s special is he can play left tackle; he can play right tackle," Pierce said. "We even lined him up at tight end at times last year. The versatility that he brings, but more importantly, it’s Year 3, and he understands this is a great opportunity for him to really just say, ‘I'm your guy.’ And I told him, ‘It’s his for the taking.’”
