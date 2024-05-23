Raiders Tight End Michael Mayer Talks Areas Where he's Improved
Las Vegas Raiders second-year tight end Michael Mayer has a promising, yet interesting rookie campaign.
After taking a little while to make a consistent impact within the offense, Mayer eventually started to catch his stride. Unfortunately for him and the Raiders, just when he was getting things figured out, Mayer missed the final three games of the season with a toe injury.
But the young tight end has fully recovered.
"I'm 100% now," Mayer told reporters on Tuesday. "I feel great. I got no soreness, I got no residual effects from anything that happened, so good offseason of rehab ... and I feel great, I feel best I've felt."
Aside from his rehab process this offseason, Mayer was able to make some improvements in his game.
"I'd say my speed No. 1," he said. "And No. 2, I'd say my blocking. I'd say about halfway through the season last year, my blocking really turned on. But those first seven, eight games, I really didn't know what the heck I was definitely even doing out there. So, I've definitely got better at that, there's no doubt about that.
"And then, I feel like through the rehab process, strengthening my hips, strengthening my hammies, everything, I've been able to sort of become faster, little bit more twitchy, things like that."
The Raiders drafted Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played every game up until his toe injury, making 12 starts in 14 appearances. Mayer finished his rookie season with 304 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.
The second-year tight end will now be joined by rookie tight end Brock Bowers, the Raiders' first-round pick from this year's draft and one of the top overall draft prospects.
With Bowers joining the tight end room, fans' original anticipation for the rising Mayer may have dwindled a bit, but there's reason to assume he will still have a significant impact on the offense.
New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is known for using a two-tight-end package, which should allow both Mayer and Bowers to leave their marks on the field.
