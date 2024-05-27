Raiders Who are on the Verge of Pro-Bowl Status
The Las Vegas Raiders have over a handful of players who have made a Pro Bowl at least once in their NFL careers.
Some, like new offensive line additions Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair, might be past their Pro Bowl days, while others, like defensive end Maxx Crosby, are right in the middle of their prime and could have many more Pro Bowl trips in their future.
Then there are some Raiders who seem to be right on the brink of making their first Pro Bowl. Let's examine those players.
WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers was one of the more consistent weapons on the Raiders' offense last season in what was just his first season with his new team.
Meyers had separated himself as the New England Patriots' top wide receiver in his later years with the club, but there were questions as to whether he could still perform at such a level in Las Vegas' receiving room. He dismissed those doubts by turning in arguably the best campaign of his career yet.
Meyers seems to be just one more big step from being a Pro-Bowl-caliber receiver in this league. It might not be this coming season, but it certainly could be at some point in the next few years.
The sixth-year pro totaled 807 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns for the Silver and Black last season.
LB Robert Spillane
Spillane also had the best season of his career in his first season as a Raider. The veteran linebacker recorded a team-best 148 tackles last season, the 10th-most in the league. He also posted seven for loss, four quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, four passes defensed, and three interceptions.
An argument could have been made for Spillane to be selected to the Pro Bowl last season, but with a full season in Las Vegas under his belt, he is right on the cusp of making his first-career Pro Bowl.
S Marcus Epps
After a career campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, safety Marcus Epps came to Las Vegas and was the player the Raiders had expected to sign in free agency.
Epps registered 66 tackles, four for loss, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed while starting all 17 games for the Raiders last season.
Perhaps if Epps can start earning some picks in the defensive backfield, his presence as a safety will become more recognized by the league. If he does that and can get back to that career-high tackle mark of 94 from the 2022 season, he will surely have to be considered for his first Pro Bowl appearance.
S Tre'von Moehrig
Epps' partner in the secondary, Moehrig, is another Raider who has been oh so close to reaching Pro Bowl status.
Moehrig comes off a career season in which he posted a career-best 83 tackles, 2.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, and three interceptions. Like Spillane, he also could have been reasonably considered to make the Pro Bowl last season. If he manages to top that campaign next season, though, he could very well make his first-ever Pro Bowl in what would be just four seasons.
CB Nate Hobbs
Hobbs, Moehrig's fellow 2021 defensive back draftee, is another young Raider who is due for a Pro-Bowl season. The fourth-year Raiders cornerback has had to deal with injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he is the best defensive back on the team.
Hobbs also had a career year last season despite playing in just 13 games. He totaled 86 tackles, six for loss, 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble, seven passes defensed, and an interception.
With these numbers, it would be shocking if Hobbs didn't make the Pro Bowl next year if he is to play the entire season.
C Andre James
Last but not least is the Raiders' veteran center. James, who was re-signed to the squad this offseason, comes off the best season of his career.
The sixth-year Raider was ranked a top-10 center by Pro Football Focus last season, which gave him an overall offensive grade of 74.6, a pass-blocking grade of 71.2, and a run-blocking grade of 75.0.
If James can build on his impressive 2023 campaign, there's no reason for him to not make the first Pro Bowl of his NFL career.
