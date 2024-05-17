Raiders Will Have Opportunity to Avenge 2023 Loss to the Dolphins
While the Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the postseason for a second consecutive year, they were a few plays here or there away from being a bubble team or even making the 2023-24 playoffs.
One of the games that decided their fate was their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 11 last season.
Las Vegas was coming off back-to-back wins at home in its first two games under coach Antonio Pierce, and things were finally looking up for a team that had risen back to .500 with seven games to go.
Going into Hard Rock and defeating the Dolphins to advance their win streak was going to be a tall task for the Raiders, but they had the momentum to make it happen.
Las Vegas would go into halftime facing just a 1-point deficit and had even led Miami 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the Raiders' offense went silent in the second half, as the Silver and Black would go scoreless in the final two quarters.
After forcing the Dolphins to punt late in the contest, the Raiders would have an opportunity to drive nearly the length of the field and tie the game with just under 2 minutes remaining. They marched all the way to Miami's 39-yard line before quarterback Aidan O'Connell was picked off on a deep pass attempt to wide receiver Tre Tucker.
Miami won 20-13.
Had Las Vegas been able to force overtime and win, the trajectory of its season could have gone much differently.
But with that season behind them, the Raiders will have an opportunity to go back into Hard Rock and get their revenge, once again in Week 11 of this upcoming season. It's rare that two non-division teams face one another in the same stadium in back-to-back seasons, but Las Vegas may feel fortunate to have the chance, as last season's loss will surely serve as motivation.
Raider Nation will be hoping their team is in a better spot at that time next season than it was last year, but if it finds itself needing a victory to bolster its confidence, Las Vegas' matchup with Miami could end up being a critical showdown for the Silver and Black.
