Raiders' WR Corps Working Hard to Create Mismatches
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the highest-paid wide-receiving units in the National Football League. The unit consists primarily of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers, and second-year receiver Tre Tucker. Each receiver possesses unique skills that work well with each other schematically.
The unit’s cohesiveness, along with a serviceable roster and competent play-caller, gives the Raiders’ receivers a chance to flourish. Las Vegas enters this season with new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who aims to help the Raiders’ offense play to its full capability. The trio of Adams, Meyers, Tucker, and tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers give the Raiders endless personnel options this season.
As the Raiders look to improve a passing offense that was near the bottom of the league in passing yards, passing yards per attempt, and completion percentage, Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett says the Raiders will look to maximize the receiving unit’s talent by finding and exploiting favorable matchups.
"The name of the game is to have a lot of different weapons and play a lot of different personnel groupings,” Bennett said. “And so, it helps when you have guys that create a matchup problem for the defense. That's a good thing.
“And so, I think, obviously, our tight ends as a group, they will fit into that category. We hope to make sure we fit into that category as wide receivers. We want to cause problems with people as far as how they're going to match up how they’re going play us when we jump in 11 or 12 personnel. So just things like that to create the matchups that we want."
As next season approaches, Bennett looks to help the Raiders receivers improve in every facet. He makes it clear no matter how talented the unit may be, working hard daily will be the key to their success.
"I think, for all of us, the goal is to continue to improve and get better in each category as a route runner, as a blocker, carrying the football,” Bennett said. “I think that's our goal. We strive to improve day in and day out.
“I don't think we've ever hit a certain level where we can just take a deep breath. No, we got to continue to push forward and keep improving. And that's how we stay on top. So, that's his mindset. I don't think he'll ever be satisfied with where he's at. I think he's one of the best route runners in football, and I think he'll continue to prove that day in and day out.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.