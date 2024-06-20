Raiders WR Davante Adams Knows That 'Potential' Means Nothing
If there's one thing that wide receiver Davante Adams has experienced since joining the Las Vegas Raiders, it's that anything can happen -- good or bad.
As he enters his third season with the Silver and Black, Adams has already played under two head coaches, played with five different quarterbacks and had three different offensive coordinators, all while coming oh-so-close to two postseason berths that, really, were out of reach more often than not.
With all that said, Adams knows wins are not a given at this point in the organzation's history.
"I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old, so at the end of the day,
it don't really matter how good we can be," Adams said last week. "I definitely wouldn't want to put any expectations on anybody, but it's no secret we got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense.
"So, guys stay at it and keep learning and keep getting better and pushing each other, it's a lot of competition right now. So, that's what's going to make everybody better. And then, I guess we'll see what that potential is."
While Adams is making sure to stay level, he does know there are strengths to the Raiders' offense that can be utilized.
"I don't know if it's any one thing, but just the timing," Adams said. "A lot of things kind of go together, so it's going to keep some defenses honest. Different ways we may motion, one way and do something, and then do something completely different, have a double move off of it or whatever the case may be. But I could answer that question a little bit better going into the scheme, but obviously you guys don't get that."
Raider Nation knows all too well that they can't get ahead of themselves. There have been games Las Vegas should have won over the past two seasons that it couldn't finish, and there have been ones the Raiders won -- or at least made competitive -- that they had no business being in.
Adams is right. How far the Raiders can go means nothing right now. When Week 1 rolls around, the goal will be what it always is: win one game at a time.
