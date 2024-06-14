Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers on How Tre Tucker Improved During Offseason
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is the youngest member of a pass-catching trio led by All-Pro Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, considered by some to be one of the most underrated receivers in the league.
The 101st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft had a strong rookie campaign, highlighted by 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns. As the Raiders improved in the offseason as a team, through the draft and free agency, Tucker will be looking to take another step in his second year with the Silver and Black.
Meyers said that he has seen improvements in his 23-year-old teammate this offseason.
"My boy Trey, he's catching the ball better," Meyers told reporters at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. "He's always been fast. He might be a little bit slower, don't tell him I said that. He really playing good football right now, I'm proud of him, just the person he is off the field. He shows up every day and do his work."
Meyers said that, like second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell, Tucker has been putting "the work in" and that is what has made the difference.
"He getting used to doing his job, what it feels like to be in here. And I can say that too, like the game slowing down," Meyers said. "[Tucker is] attacking it head-on."
Meyers expressed his love for Tucker and Raiders No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams. He said he loves being part of the wide receiver group, playing with his teammates and calling it "great." Meyers added that, hopefully, the results show up on the field this year.
Tucker's performance in 2024 could be a huge factor beyond the receiver corps, but the offense as a whole. Adams and Meyers are established weapons and the two young tight ends, Michael Mayer and rookie Brock Bowers, have the potential to give the Raiders a new wrinkle in the vertical game.
If Tucker, who showed the ability to play both outside and slot despite his 5-foot-9 stature, can take another step, the Raiders could have five genuine weapons to throw to. It could also put the Raiders' receiving corps among the top groups in the league.
