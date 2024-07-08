REPORT: Former NFL Star Ignores Reality In Unbelievable Disrespect of Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been building a team to stop the Kansas City Chiefs. After a commanding Christmas Day victory in Arrowhead Stadium, 20-14, it seemed that the Raiders found the correct formula to beat the Chiefs. Punishing, physical defense, and efficient ball control with a balance of rushing and passing.
This offseason, head coach Antonio Pierce has drafted and signed players to build upon that identity. The Raiders have improved this offseason, and the goal is to overpower the Chiefs. Twice, this time. However, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy thinks that isn't going to happen.
McCoy hyped the Chiefs FS1's "Speak", stating his belief that no teams in the league are a threat to the Chiefs.
"Like, we’re talking about the Kansas City Chiefs," McCoy said. "Do we know that? We’re talking about the Chiefs, champions, right? About to be a three-peat? That’s what they are fighting for? ... The Chiefs were winning with all these special players. Then they get rid of Tyreek Hill, right? Nobody thought they would go back to the championship again. Then they do it again. Then this year, their team wasn’t that good to me. We were talking about the Chiefs looking so bad. And then, they win it again and we’re back in the same spot again ... The Chiefs were winning with all these special players. Then they get rid of Tyreek Hill, right? Nobody thought they would go back to the championship again. Then they do it again. Then this year, their team wasn’t that good to me. We were talking about the Chiefs looking so bad. And then, they win it again and we’re back in the same spot again.
"We do this every single year and I’m tired of it. I will not be fooled. Every year, we ask who will be the biggest threat for the Chiefs. And we always throw these teams around. We always do this. And what do the Chiefs do? They win, and they win, and they win again. Me myself, LeSean McCoy, I am not going to sit up here and play this game with the big dogs. There is no threat to the Chiefs.”
McCoy's statement is bold, to say the least. The Raiders used up the highlighter circling the two Chiefs games on the calendar.
The Raiders will likely be better than they were last season, with stability in Pierce, and a quarterback competition that will place either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew at the helm of an offense designed to make teams sweat. Two tight ends with playmaking potential in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. A dangerous wide receiver trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker. Power run game with Zamir White and Alex Mattison.
Defensively, the Raiders quite possibly made a good defensive front great with the addition of tackle Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders are a threat to the Chiefs, whether the media wants to admit it or not.
