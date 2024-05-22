The Raiders Expect Cornerback Jakorian Bennett to Improve
The Las Vegas Raiders enter next season expecting to improve upon a successful second half of last season. The Raiders’ defense carried the team for most of last season, but especially the second half, when Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham took an already improved defense and helped them take the next step towards being one of the best defenses in the National Football League.
One of the most significant changes for the Raiders' defense last season was the addition of Jack Jones late in the season. However, before the addition of Jones, the Raiders gave rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett a shot to secure significant playing time at cornerback. Bennett had an up-and-down early part of the season, as most players do in their rookie season.
By the end of last season, Bennett had gone from seeing plenty of time on the field in the first half to barely registering a stat over the final six games, outside of the 63-point scoring out the Raiders had against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Most would agree that the Raiders could use some additional help at cornerback, but those who feel an additional cornerback is necessary may be overlooking Bennett. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about some issues Bennett and other rookies faced in their first season. Graham says he has seen Bennett’s progress as he heads into his second season.
"Part of it is just getting the reps," Graham said. "You've got to see it. You have these dreams of being in the NFL, you played high school ball, played college ball, you get here, and you just realize this is a different game. It just is. I mean, there's still tackling, blocking, all that stuff right there, but it's a different game, and seeing the route combinations, understanding that they're going to try to isolate you for the run game with crack replace situations.
“So, what I've seen is the film study. I've seen him ask the right questions. I've seen him narrow down what his focus is by stage. So, phase one, phase two, phase three, and being able to really zero in on that so he can improve his craft and then leading in the training camp."
