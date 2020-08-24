SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayThe Black Hole Plus
Search

Raiders Add Theo Riddick to Backup Josh Jacobs

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders have agreed to sign former Lions and Broncos running back Theo Riddick to a one-year deal.

Riddick, who had spent the first six years of his career with the Detroit Lions, had been signed for a one-year contract with the Broncos a year ago.

The 29-year-old free-agent is trying to make a comeback after sitting out for the entire 2019 NFL season after a slight fracture in his shoulder during a preseason game against the Seahawks.

He would be placed on injured reserve and would not play for the entire season.

Riddick was selected by the Lions' in the 2013 NFL Draft when the team made him a sixth-round (199 overall) selection out of Notre Dame.

In Detroit, Riddick was used primarily as a receiving back, his struggles in the run and drops caused his time in Detroit to run out.

Riddick appeared in 84 games, rushing for 1023 yards, recording five rushing touchdowns. He would add 285 receptions for 2,238 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, all with the Lions.

The Raiders have a similar player on Jalen Richard. Richard is a great pass catcher; he can run the ball if needed and is an excellent pass blocker on the backfield.

The Raiders offense have added weapons across their roster, having another pass catcher on the backfield will add to the dynamics of what Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is trying to do.

Adding Riddick might give a bit more time and help to starting running back Josh Jacobs, who Gruden has praised to use him on pass-catching plays.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for Henry Ruggs III

As the 2020 season inches closer, we take a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for the Raiders first-round weapon Henry Ruggs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Tyrell Williams Has Catching Up to Do

Las Vegas Raiders Tyrell Williams was slowed by foot injuries in his first season with the Silver and Black but is ready to go now.

Tom LaMarre

Derek Carr: “Great Communication Leads to Great Execution”

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr believes success comes from how the young players can communicate and execute on the field.

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden "Crushed" for Raiders Fans

Jon Gruden is "crushed" for the fans that won't get to see Allegiant Stadium this season, but positive about the future.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Marcus Mariota Ranked as Key NFL Backup

It is nearly impossible to win a championship in the NFL without depth, and the Raiders Marcus Mariota is a great one for the Raiders backing up Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Si gh

Raiders Jon Gruden Excited About Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden finally leads his team inside Allegiant Stadium.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

First Tour Las Vegas Raiders New Home: Allegiant Stadium

Take your first tour of the grand new palatial home of the Las Vegas Raiders: Allegiant Stadium.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

spinne1

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We Have Taken a Family Approach”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters Tuesday that he, alongside his team, has taken a family approach when it comes to COVID-19.

Hikaru Kudo

The Black Hole: Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Football 2.0

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven takes you inside the Las Vegas Raiders to give you quality information from his vantage point inside.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

RaiderFanDan

Raiders Step Up to Take Unnecessary Pressure Off Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders know that struggling defense and offensive injuries brought unfair criticism on Derek Carr. They're working to correct it.

Jairo Alvarado