Raiders Add Theo Riddick to Backup Josh Jacobs

The Raiders have agreed to sign former Lions and Broncos running back Theo Riddick to a one-year deal.

Riddick, who had spent the first six years of his career with the Detroit Lions, had been signed for a one-year contract with the Broncos a year ago.

The 29-year-old free-agent is trying to make a comeback after sitting out for the entire 2019 NFL season after a slight fracture in his shoulder during a preseason game against the Seahawks.

He would be placed on injured reserve and would not play for the entire season.

Riddick was selected by the Lions' in the 2013 NFL Draft when the team made him a sixth-round (199 overall) selection out of Notre Dame.

In Detroit, Riddick was used primarily as a receiving back, his struggles in the run and drops caused his time in Detroit to run out.

Riddick appeared in 84 games, rushing for 1023 yards, recording five rushing touchdowns. He would add 285 receptions for 2,238 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, all with the Lions.

The Raiders have a similar player on Jalen Richard. Richard is a great pass catcher; he can run the ball if needed and is an excellent pass blocker on the backfield.

The Raiders offense have added weapons across their roster, having another pass catcher on the backfield will add to the dynamics of what Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is trying to do.

Adding Riddick might give a bit more time and help to starting running back Josh Jacobs, who Gruden has praised to use him on pass-catching plays.

