What Excites Raiders Assistant Head Coach Marvin Lewis Going Into 2024 Season
Assistant Head Coach Marvin Lewis joined the Las Vegas Raiders with 43 years of NFL and college coaching experience under his belt -- and he came back to the game at 65 years old for a chance to work with head coach Antonio Pierce.
Lewis' role is what could be described as advisory. He looks to help mentor the man he once coached with at Arizona State.
Lewis had praise for the vision that Pierce and Raiders general manager Tom Telesco set in place and adhere to through their actions. For Lewis, the returnees and a productive offseason are reason enough for excitement, but the former Cincinnati Bengals head coach finds the culture to be the most promising aspect of the Pierce-led Raiders.
"I think a lot of the things were talked about offensively is working hard to be more explosive
on offense, and I think trying to put playmakers in position on offense and so forth," Lewis told reporters at an OTA last week. "I think that's really important. I think defensively, picking up where the squad left off and really being able to -- a lot of the starters are returning, and then the addition of Christian Wilkins into that group and then the evolution and the growth of these young players that maybe were spot players last season, that now are seeing an opportunity to raise their lot and get more playing time and so forth, maybe become a starter and so forth or a role player.
"I think Malcolm Koonce is one that watching what he did at the end of the year, I think everybody looks around and says, 'Man, look what Malc did, I can do that,' and I think that's really important, and I think that's the atmosphere that's been created throughout the football team."
Lewis also said that the Silver and Black currently have a "great nucleus" leading the team, which is big praise coming from a highly respected coach. Lewis' regular season record as an NFL head coach is 131-122-3. He is the winningest coach in Bengals history, and his teams earned seven playoff berths.
Before he was a head coach, Lewis was a successful defensive coordinator. He won a Super Bowl when he helped mastermind one of the best defenses the game has ever seen -- the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.