Who Will Lead Raiders in Interceptions in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders improved defensively in 2023, especially against the pass.
In 2022, the Raiders ranked 28th in the league in total defense and 29th in passing defense. In 2023, they ranked 15th in total defense and 12th in passing defense. It was a marked improvement under Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
The Raiders recorded just six interceptions as a team in 2022. They improved that number to 13 in 2023. Safety Tre’von Moehrig and linebacker Robert Spillane led the way with three each.
Could Moehrig or Spillane lead the team in interceptions again in 2024? Or will another player take that crown?
Today, we’ll take a look at potential candidates to lead the Raiders in interceptions this upcoming season.
Let’s begin with the players who led the team last season. Moehrig intercepted Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert on an overthrow, former New England Patriot Mac Jones in a similar fashion, and made a sliding grab against former Raider Jarrett Stidham against the Denver Broncos.
Spillane had two interceptions against Jordan Love in the victory against the Green Bay Packers. He jumped in front of one pass and caught another off a deflection. He had a clutch fourth-quarter interception against former New York Jet Zach Wilson.
Between the two, it’s more likely Moehrig could lead the team for a second straight season. He has been a ball-hawking defensive back in his career, and that should continue in 2024 as long as he stays healthy.
The top candidate to lead the team in interceptions is cornerback Jack Jones. He will play a full season in the Silver and Black after joining midway through last season. His interceptions were prolific, as they were both pick-sixes. Jones is a ball-hawker as well, with quick instincts and explosiveness.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs has a chance to lead the team as well. He had just one interception last season, but if he can stay healthy, he has just as good a chance as any defensive back on the team.
Safety Marcus Epps is a dark horse to lead the team. Although he didn’t have any interceptions last season, he is a cerebral defensive back who can read offenses well.
The Raiders have plenty of candidates who can lead the team in interceptions next season.
The biggest, most important goal, however, is to make winning defensive plays and return to the postseason.
