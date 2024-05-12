NFL Expert Believes Raiders 5th Round Draft Pick Could Earn Starting Snaps as a Rookie
The Las Vegas Raiders made a critical yet underrated addition to their roster via the NFL Draft. The Raiders have one of the best linebackers in the AFC, Robert Spillane, and another linebacker in Divine Deablo, a former defensive back with skills few other linebackers possess. Still, the Raiders wisely added to their linebacker unit, even though Deablo and Spillane rarely missed time last season.
The Raiders selected linebacker Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State in the fifth round of the draft. Eichenberg appeared in 41 games in five seasons with the Buckeyes and started 27. He amassed 268 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 21 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and five passes defended during his time in Columbus.
Eichenberg was drafted to a team that could use his skill set. The Raiders also have a former NFL linebacker as its head coach—a former starting NFL linebacker who was a significant contributor on a Super Bowl-winning team. Few situations in the NFL would have been better suited for Eichenberg to walk into as a rookie in the league.
Chad Reuter of NFL Media believes Eichenberg's addition could be underrated. While Eichenberg will eventually play middle linebacker, veteran linebacker Robert Spillane has that position solidified.
“The Raiders found a potential starting middle linebacker in Eichenberg,” Reuter said. “The former Buckeye probably won't play in obvious passing situations, but if the offense tries to bully lighter boxes, Las Vegas might want to counter by playing an extra run-stopper like Eichenberg alongside returning starters Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane.”
However, Eichenberg could see a good amount of playing time in his first season in the league. Rueter thinks Eichenberg could battle veteran linebacker Luke Masterson for starting time. While Masterson is a serviceable linebacker, Eichenberg has a higher upside at the position and could officially make the Raiders’ linebacker unit one of the best in the division, if not the entire AFC.
“For now, the Raiders could use Eichenberg with Spillane and Divine Deablo on the field at the same time, which would give the Raiders a formidable trio of linebackers they can be confident in,” Reuter said.
