Raiders' O'Connell Reveals Toughest Rookie Adjustment
It’s not easy to adjust to the NFL when you’re a rookie.
It’s especially not easy to adjust to the NFL when you’re a rookie quarterback and you’re named the starter midway through the season.
That’s what Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell had to deal with last season. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, learning behind Jimmy Garoppolo and trying to find his way in the league.
Even with all his playing experience and the things he went through last season, O’Connell had a lot to adjust to.
He talked about the toughest adjustment he had to make as a rookie when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“My first start did not go well,” O'Connell said. “Didn’t play well, was struggling with the timing of – like they talk about, just getting the ball out on time. And so, Khalil Mack had his career day against me; just a bad game, and then I had to sit for a few more weeks but got to play, and then basically went back to the bench and had to just simmer in it and sit with the failure basically. So that was a really hard part.”
O’Connell revealed another period of his season that was tough to deal with but revealed that that moment led to a good one.
“Then, our Vikings game, when we scored zero points, barely could move the ball, just struggled all around in that game, so those were two moments that definitely were the hardest for me, but I think they kind of led to the best moment, which I think was the Chargers game," O'Connell said. "My first start was the Chargers, and we lost; I threw the interception in the end zone, and the week before was the Vikings game. To get to that next game, the Chargers game, and us to play how we did. So, as I look back, those two were definitely the hardest, but it made the Chargers win even sweeter.”
It’s difficult to adjust to the NFL under any circumstances. O’Connell had a unique situation to adapt to, but he successfully came out the other end.
Click here to watch the full episode with O’Connell on Crosby’s podcast.
