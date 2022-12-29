From the Raiders' Locker Room: K Daniel Carlson

After reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders were moving on from Derek Carr, we spoke to Daniel Carlson about it.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 6-9 on the season and struggling.

On Monday, I reported that the Silver and Black were moving on from Derek Carr. In addition, we reported, according to sources inside the organization, they were considering benching Carr for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Josh McDaniels confirmed our reporting by saying that Derek Carr would be benched.

We caught up with Daniel Carlson in the locker room to discuss the development with him, and you can watch that interview in its entirety below:

The Raiders return to action on Sunday, New Year's Day, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas versus the San Francisco 49ers. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

