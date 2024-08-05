Everything Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Said From Training Camp Today
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black are in the midst of their last week in Costa Mesa, as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp.
Today, we offer Coach Antonio Pierce and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders OC Luke Getsy spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: You know what Davante brings to the table, but what have you seen from Jakobi Meyers so far?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, just the ultimate pro. So smart, so savvy, the toughness part of it. Like, we can move him around and put him wherever we want to, and he can handle all that. I mean, the consistency every single day, the mentality, the positive energy that he brings to the whole group. I mean, just a stud."
Q: What's your perspective of Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew both of how they've handled everything through these first couple of days?
Coach Getsy: “They've been outstanding. The meeting room part of it, the two of them, I can't even ask a question in the unit setting without them two answering the damn thing first every time. It's like, guys, I know you know, now come on and let me hear some stuff from the others. They've been awesome. They're on top of it, and I think they're just getting more and more comfortable with it. And they're like the best of teammates too. I mean, these guys are helping each other, helping other guys around the room. I'm excited to see where these two take this thing."
