Everything Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard Said From Training Camp
Minneapolis, MN.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black just finished their practices and are here in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for tonight's game versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Today, we offer DL Coach Rob Leonard and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: There was a play where rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg dropped in zone and got his hand up on the ball that would have been a completion. How do you feel when you see a linebacker that has the savviness to make that kind of a play?
Coach Pierce: “You see my smile. When you see a linebacker playing like that, that's fun to watch. Tommy is interesting, right? Didn't run a 40 and people question his speed, but one thing you can't question is his toughness, his anticipation, his feel for the game, the natural ability to move like a linebacker. He sees the game well. I mean, he's come out, and it's funny because he sang pop smoke for his rookie intro and that was an interesting song topic. But I mean he has a little confidence about him, he got a little swag about him. It was cool to watch that. But Tommy has really done a really good job of studying the game of football. I think Spil [Robert Spillane] and Mike Caldwell have done a great job of just putting in that extra work before practice and after practice and it’s showing up.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.