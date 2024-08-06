Everything Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew Said From Training Camp Today
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black are in the midst of their last week in Costa Mesa, as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp.
Today, we offer CB Jakorian Bennett and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders OC Luke Getsy spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: How important is it for Dylan Laube to get a fast start with pads on to show he can handle the physicality of the NFL?
Coach Getsy: “I don't know if there's an exact measurement, but I think when you watch guys like him, I would anticipate that that's not going to be an issue. The feel that he has, the spatial awareness that he has, those guys know how to avoid the direct hits. Those guys know how to make the most out of what's presented to them. And so, I'm excited for him. You don't truly know but I anticipate that not being an issue for him.”
Q: Any early impressions of Brock Bowers as far as the learning curve and how he’s doing at camp so far?
Coach Getsy: “Like I said, him and Mike [Mayer], we've asked a lot of them right from the gate and didn't hold back, and they both came to training camp ready to rock and roll and handle a lot of the stuff. When they're comfortable, it’s really cool, like everybody else feels comfortable and they set it. They're telling the receiver to get on the ball, they’re telling the receiver to get off the ball. They're making sure everyone's set before they motion, like they're in control. And that just really helps quarterbacks, and it gives everybody else a lot more comfort. They both have been nailing that stuff.
