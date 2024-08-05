Everything Las Vegas Raiders WR DJ Turner Said From Training Camp Today
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The Silver and Black are in the midst of their last week in Costa Mesa, as part of the 2024 NFL Training Camp.
Today, we offer WR DJ Turner and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders OC Luke Getsy spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: We all know how good the tight ends can be, it looks like they've been making plays out there. What have you seen come from all the of them?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, the whole group has been awesome. I think we stress and put a lot of pressure on them with how much stuff that they have to know. They have to be a tight end, they have to be a receiver, they have to be a tackle, they have to be a running back. So, they got to do a lot. In springtime, I think you saw there were times there was maybe like whether they didn't understand or whether it was a lot, and then they came out here since our first walkthrough that we had and they've been crushing it. So, those guys are awesome, and then the more flexibility that they give us, the better we're going to be."
Q: What are your impressions of the receivers for the fourth and fifth spots, those guys competing for those open spots on that part of the roster?
Coach Getsy: "That's going to be a really cool competition because you guys have seen those guys have been making plays. There's been a sprinkle of guys here and there and I'm really excited. I keep saying the pad thing. I think that's a big part of this as we go because we ask our receivers to get physical and they got to go out there and prove that thing, like we've talked about, against a really good defense. So, I'm excited to see how they handle that part of it."
