Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, are you a buyer on what you saw in OTA and minicamp from the Raiders defense? Lance D.

I am not sold on anything until the games start. I am sold that Gus Bradley was a significant higher, and I expect the Las Vegas Raiders defense to be exponentially better.

Hondo, do you think from what you have seen that Cory Littleton can step up in 2021? I thought he was a disaster in 2020. Adam Dostal

I think he is going to have an excellent 2021. He essentially changed roles in 2020 without minicamps or OTAs. I have zero concerns about Littleton, and I do not think you should either.

Hondo, I heard you say on the radio that you thought the Raiders had the deepest wide receiver group in the NFL. Is there any other area you think the Raiders, as it pertains to depth, are elite? I. Koerner

Great question. I think the Raiders have three excellent quarterbacks, but if you are looking for another elite position group, how about special teams? The Raiders have the best combination of Punter (A.J. Cole), kicker (Daniel Carlson), and Trent Sieg (long snapper) in the business.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter