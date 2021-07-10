Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter answers the Silver and Black fans' questions each week in our weekly mailbag.
Author:
Publish date:

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, are you a buyer on what you saw in OTA and minicamp from the Raiders defense? Lance D.

I am not sold on anything until the games start. I am sold that Gus Bradley was a significant higher, and I expect the Las Vegas Raiders defense to be exponentially better.

Hondo, do you think from what you have seen that Cory Littleton can step up in 2021? I thought he was a disaster in 2020. Adam Dostal

I think he is going to have an excellent 2021. He essentially changed roles in 2020 without minicamps or OTAs. I have zero concerns about Littleton, and I do not think you should either.

Hondo, I heard you say on the radio that you thought the Raiders had the deepest wide receiver group in the NFL. Is there any other area you think the Raiders, as it pertains to depth, are elite? I. Koerner

Great question. I think the Raiders have three excellent quarterbacks, but if you are looking for another elite position group, how about special teams? The Raiders have the best combination of Punter (A.J. Cole), kicker (Daniel Carlson), and Trent Sieg (long snapper) in the business.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Cory Littleton
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

USATSI_15000896_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Opposing QB's No.3: Dak Prescott

USATSI_15054147_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We’re So Close” to the Playoffs

Allegiant Stadium
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIV

USATSI_14936880_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Roster Evaluation: Jimmy Morrissey

USATSI_15225794_168390101_lowres
News

Derek Carr Reveals He Could Live in Las Vegas Forever

A.J. Cole Daniel Carlson
The Black Hole+

Raiders Get Their Kicks Out of Carlson and Cole

USATSI_11125622_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Derek Carr Plans to Recruit Davante Adams via Super Bowl Win