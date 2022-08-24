Johnathan Hankins on New-Look Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and their defense is shining.

One of the big reasons also happens to be a big man in Johnathan Hankins. HE spoke after practice about the new-look Silver and Black squad.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript;

Defensive Tackle Johnathan Hankins

Q: How does it feel to be back at practice?

Johnathan Hankins: “It feels good, just trying to get my feet up under me, get my technique back right, just get the feel of the game back going. It’s been going pretty good.”

Q: Is it exciting to compete against someone that isn’t your teammate?

Hankins: “It’s another week, another opponent we've got. Obviously we’re playing them Friday, but just to get some work against them during the week of practice is definitely huge, and it’s been beneficial for a lot of guys. We've just got to go out there and do our best and continue to work.”

Q: How close are you to being ready for a regular season game right now?

Hankins: “I would say I’m almost there. Today was like my fourth practice since I’ve been back, so I would say today my conditioning was a lot better than the previous practices I haven’t had, so I'm feeling pretty confident in it.”

Q: Evaluating your game at Miami - what were some things that you like that you were able to do and some things you can improve on?

Hankins: “Just really do a better job of striking, using my hands a little bit more, transitioning from play action and pushing the pocket a little bit more. Obviously in Miami it was pretty hot out there, but it was nice to break it in, get some reps out there. I think I did a solid, decent job as far as playing the run. I think I did a decent job, so I've just got to continue to evolve and work on that.”

Q: What’s it like being back out on the field with Bilal Nichols?

Hankins: “It's nice. He had a lot more work today. It was good for us to both be out there finally, to be off PUP, but it's nice. We've got a good combination of guys we've got to rotate and play with, so it's been pretty good.”

Q: What do you see your role in this defense being compared to what you’ve done in the past?

Hankins: “Really just coming here every day to work. Obviously stopping the run. If I get an opportunity to play the pass, push the pocket. But really just trying to work on just getting better every day.”

Q: Maxx [Crosby] was ranked 59 in the NFL's top 100 list. What did you think about that?

Hankins: “He’s ranked. Some guys aren’t ranked, but I think he deserves it. He's been working his tail off. Obviously he got the big deal, and he's been nothing but amazing since he’s been here. So I feel like he deserves it, but as far as the rankings, that’s someone's opinion.”

Q: Having experience playing for Patrick Graham in New York, how has it been seeing your teammates adjust to his defense? Do you think they're really starting to come along with it?

Hankins: “It’s a process. New defensive coordinator, new staff, we’re catching on, we've just got to do it every day, just lock in, watch our keys and as far as game prep when games come, everything will be nice, short, simple and sweet. It’s not too much to worry about, obviously it’s training camp. They want a lot on us, and they're trying to see what all we can do. But just have to go out there do your best and perform.”

Q: This defensive line looks like it’s the healthiest it’s been a while. Do you feel like this is happening at just the right time?

Hankins: “I would say so, especially with this being the last preseason game. The season is right around the corner. Being able to work with each other before season starts, I think we're headed in the right direction.”

Q: I'm sure you saw what happened in the Patriots' joint practices last week. How important is it for you as a vet to maintain the discipline with the team to take advantage of these joint practices?

Hankins: “For me, I can't afford for them to end practice early, because I haven’t been able to get out there and take a lot of reps. Josh did a tremendous job of just letting us know to be professionals, be smart, don’t do anything dumb. Same over there with the Patriots. I think we all had a better understanding. I think today was a good practice on both sides.”

Q: What has Chandler Jones brought to the mix?

Hankins: “Pass rush, stopping the run, just being versatile. Obviously he's a pro bowler, and you have Maxx [Crosby] on the other side. They’re great guys that can rush the passer and obviously stop the run, which helps our defense.”

Q: Maxx [Crosby] said he’ll bet anyone in the room in a UFC fight. Are you willing to challenge that?

Hankins: “I don’t have time for that. I’m too old to be doing UFC right now. I’m focusing on football. I'll give him that. He watches it every weekend, so I’m sure he's ready and well prepared for somebody to try him.”

