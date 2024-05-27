Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.—Under the influential leadership of Coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism, firmly positioned in the heart of NFL OTAs.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke after a recent OTA practice; we have your transcript.
You can watch the entire press conference below, or if you prefer, you can listen by clicking right here.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham
Q: Third-straight year in your system. I think you're bringing back into the nine of the 11 starters and one new one in Christian Wilkins. There's a lot of continuity here from what you guys built last year. Do you feel that where the starting point isthis year is a little bit different than where it's been in your first years? Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "Each season is so different, and the players, it's great to have some of the leadership back and the signal callers, that's a positive in terms of the relationship that I have with them and them being an extension of me out there on the field. But does it feel different? Slightly, yes, but we know what we have ahead of us and I'm excited about that."
Q: Because of all the changes last year midseason, how much do you get to change your defense this year? Obviously, it worked really well, but you're known as a tinkerer. Coach Graham: "I enjoy being in the lab, and with the players we have who have high football IQ, that embrace those challenges of the tinkering I guess, it's definitely fun for me and again it goes back to each year is different, and if you try to stay the same, people will catch up and then we'll get passed by. So, there's definitely a little tinkering going on. We'll see what sticks and we'll put the best version of our defense out there at the beginning of the season, and hopefully it keeps improving."
Q: Part of that tinkering brought Tyree Wilson inside a little bit more asthe year went on. Can we expect to see that a little bit more, and what are your observations of Tyree now that he's had an offseason where he can really devote all of his focus to football? Coach Graham: "Well, the moving the defensive end inside, that's always been a part of just like for any rookie edge rusher, both for myself and for Robbie Leonard, who's our D-line coach who does a great job. It teaches them to use their hands, because they're dealing with the more immediate block from the guard or the center, so I thought that was really critical to Tyree's [Wilson] development that's going to help him out on the edge. I've told you before, we utilize that before in the past, the different spots I've been, so that was good. And then with the whole offseason, he's doing what everybody else is doing. I don't want to single him out, but they're all working hard. They've got a great kinship or camaraderie going on that D-line room and it's infectious and it's spreading throughout the defense, and you always feel those guys out there on the field whether you hear him or you feel him. It's a beautiful thing to see."
Q: How big is it that Tyree Wilson is healthy? He doesn't have to worry about trying to rehab, all he has to do is worry about just football. Coach Graham: "Good. That's an easy answer. I could go on and on, but good."
Q: What does a disruptive force like Christian Wilkins do to the middle of your defense and really everybody else on the defense too? Coach Graham: "Christian, the good thing about that he's been successful in this league in the past. I was fortunate to be there in Miami his rookie year and just to see the player he's developed into is pretty awesome to see. And obviously that's another tool for us to use on defense that's going to be positive for us in terms of I think he's someone that requires multiple hands on him - or let me say, more than two sets of hands on him. So that's a positive right there. You've got him, you've got Maxx and then the other guys, John Jenkins, he's tough to block one on one. It's something that we preach with our defense. We can't get blocked one on one, and the more guys that you have that can you know get that done and have production off of that, the better off we'll be in terms of our pass defense, run defense all together."
Q: You talked about how infectious that defensive line is. In the development of Christian Wilkins not just as a player but as a leader, what are the changes you've noticed just in him as a leader and being vocal with the rest of that line? Coach Graham: "Even when he was a rookie - I don't want to live in the past - he was vocal, he had leadership. He knew he was good. That's why he was drafted where he was drafted. And now you see it, he's just matured as a man. He's just matured as a man, and not to say he was immature before, but it's just fun to see guys develop and grow. You drafted them for a reason whether it was Chris [Grier] and Flo [Brian Flores] at Miami, they drafted him for a reason to see him mature. And where he's at in the NFL in terms of being one of the better players on the interior, it's just fun to see that development."
Q: When new position coaches are added, a lot of coaches make that decision or general managers, but Antonio Pierce wanted you in the process. What did you like about Ricky Manning that really stood out to you as a cornerback coach? Coach Graham: "Ricky, he comes well respected in terms of his football knowledge, his energy. He played the position, been fortunate - I like the fact that we've had DB coaches Jason Simmons who's now at Washington - guys that have done it, especially for me who again, I've been more of a front guy my whole career. It's always a benefit for those players to have somebody that's done it, and I think players gravitate to that just like they did the last two years."
Q: When you face a two tight end offense, what kind of challenges does that present? Coach Graham: "One, they can have two three-man surfaces. It's a benefit for us when you have an open surface. So what I mean by open surface - a two-man surface. That's the benefit, how are they going to deal with that? Especially when you have a player like Maxx [Crosby] or a player like Malcolm [Koonce], who's on the edge, like how are they going to account for him? Are they going to leave him singled, or are they going to bring somebody over? Once you go to 12 personnel, you've got a chance to close both edges, which makes it tougher on the pass rush, then the check-with-me run game that comes into play there. And then if you have the unique situation of having pass catching tight ends, one time the formation could look like traditional 12, the next time, it could look like traditional 11 personnel. It could look like 21 personnel. So, it forces us to go through a bunch of communication, and it's good to get that work."
Q: I know it's a smallsample size so far, but what have you seen from Decamerion Richardson, and what are you looking for him to do to grow to become a consistent contributor this year? Coach Graham: "Like most rookies, has a lot to learn, but he is long, and he is fast and he's willing to work. So those three things right there, I'm good. Those are positive. So, when you're long, fast and you're willing to work, I mean it's something to work with, but he has a long road ahead of him as a rookie. He just doesn't know yet, that's the only thing."
Q: Along those lines, Trey Taylor's is a presence I think as a leader and as a player, he has been throughout his college career. What have you seen out of him, and what are your expectations for him at this level? Coach Graham: "Again, I don't want to single out the rookies, but thankfully they've been all in here working really hard, and I believe that his leadership - whether he was a leader before or not, he's going to be forced into leadership role as a safety. They've got to make communication calls, they've got to talk to the corners, they've got to talk to the linebackers, they have to talk to the front. So, interested to see how it plays out. This is day two of being out there on the field with the vets, it's going to be a lot different talking to whoever it was at Air Force or one of those rookie mini camps, and now you got to make a call to Malcolm [Koonce], you've got to make a call to [Robert] Spillane. These are grown men that you've got to say it was some authority, get it out, be right or they might turn around and look at you crazy. So, he has a lot to learn, but thankfully we got GA [Gerald Alexander] is a great coach, and he's working with those guys."
Q: You mentioned some of the younger cornerbacks and defensive backs, but Jakorian Bennett went that process last year, and there was some good there were some struggles, typical of a rookie player. What did you see in terms of the growth for him and how it's kind of applied to where he is right now? Coach Graham: "Part of it is just getting the reps. You've got to see it. You have these dreams of being in the NFL, you played high school ball, played college ball, you get here and you just realize this is a different game, it just is. I mean, there's still tackling, blocking, all that stuff right there, but it's a different game, and seeing the route combinations, understanding that they're going to try to isolate you for the run game with crack replace situations. So, what I've seen is the film study. I've seen him ask the right questions. I've seen him narrow down what his focus is by stage. So, phase one, phase two, phase three, and being able to really zero in on that so he can improve his craft and then leading in the training camp."
Q: Where have you seen the biggest growth with Malcolm Koonce from the time that maybe you met him until now? Is there a main attribute that you've really seen him develop? Coach Graham: "Two weeks ago we were doing drills during the phase two process, and I was in the back of the D-line group, and I just saw him coaching up one of the younger players. And I mean, coaching them up with authority, "It's like this, do that." Once you see that, that's showing command of his craft. And when you hear that, just again, I tell you guys all the time as a teacher who happens to teach football, I mean I was just proud. I was just giddy. I don't know if a defensive coordinator should use the term giddy, but I was giddy I mean just to see him do that. So, now you're seeing a young man developing true mastery of his craft where he's able to go ahead and coach others up with authority. I was impressed. It's just the confidence he has right now."
Q: Las season something a few playerssaid pretty often is that you've been pushing them not just to be a good defense, but to be a great one. What do you feel like you guys need to accomplish this year in order to make that leap? Coach Graham: "Put in the work. Put in the work, keep extending the goal a little bit each day. I know all the guys talk about one percent each day, that's what we've got to do. Just put in the work, keep pushing that line forward a little bit more, and we'll see how the chips fall. But that's the most important thing, and thankfully, we have a bunch of guys on the team who are high achievers, I like to think of myself as someone that wants to achieve high goals, and we set those goals, and we do what we've got to do to try to accomplish them."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.