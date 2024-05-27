Las Vegas Raiders DL Tyree Wilson from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.—Under the influential leadership of Coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism, firmly positioned in the heart of NFL OTAs.
Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson spoke after a recent OTA practice, and we have it for you.
Defensive End Tyree Wilson
Q: All last year you weren't 100%. How does it feel to be back playing the game you love healthy? Wilson: "I mean, it's a big difference. You can come in not thinking about the injury you got. You can just focus on ball and your technique so you can get better every time you come on the field."
Q: Did you feel like you were playing catch up all last season? Wilson: "I was definitely playing catch up. I was still limited in the movement just because of the foot."
Q: Coach Graham talked earlier today about how much he thinks moving you inside last year will help you with the process even on the edge. Can you talk about that? Wilson: "I mean, me bumping inside really just slowed down the thinking and helped with my eyes and my hands. You really don't have much time to think, it's on you quick, so all you can do is react. And then when you work on the inside and then move back outside, everything slows back down."
Q: You leaned up, added more muscle even though you're not the same weight. Is that indicative of just being able to focus this offseason on football in your craft rather than getting better? Wilson: "I mean, I feel like it starts off the field. You've got to have good weight, good eating habits, sleeping habits to be the best on the field. I learned that from a leader in the room, Maxx Crosby. So, I tried to work with him all offseason to improve my game on the field."
Q: How did that go? I know that he told us that he was going to take you under his shoulder and kind of help each other. Wilson: "He just pushed me to be better. He'd always asked me like, 'What are you eating? Who's your nutritionist? How are you stretching?' Just stuff that just makes me better, like he does."
Q: Anything specific that you guys really honed in on together? Whether it's nutrition or strength training? Wilson: "Really just stretching and being more technical with hands and eyes on the field, and it will help a lot when people are actually coming at you."
Q: Maxx Crosby told me that you earned his respect because you were teachable and that you listened. Can you talk about that part of your character and how it really has built a friendship with the two of you? It's not just a mentor, it's a friendship. Wilson: "Coming in from college you think you've got everything figured out, but this year I just slowed back down, started taking the coaching and just come out here and work. You gain respect by the actions that you put in, and it just really helped me take more steps up this year."
Q: How frustrating did it get for you last year? Wilson: "At the beginning was frustrating because you're coming in from college being that guy, and then you back at the bottom and you got to work your way back up. But as the season went on, you don't have time to really think because the season keeps moving on and you just got to come to work and get better."
Q: Was there a moment that it just clicked and you felt like okay, yeah, I'm in the league and this is a little bit different. Wilson: "Man, first game you knew you were in the league and it's different. Every week, I just work on one thing, get better at this, keep going and you can see that the game tape showed that I was getting better."
Q: How has Christian Wilkins impacted you and that defensive line? Wilson: "Man, a lot. Maxx [Crosby] is more of a defensive end and with Coach [Patrick] Graham and the guys moving me inside, I can pick Maxx's brain, but I can also pick Christian's [Wilkins] brain because he plays inside and is real dominant on the technique of taking on bigger guys and being stronger and low in the gaps to be able to tackle the running back."
Q: Antonio Pierce said that you kind of got away and went back home this offseason. What did you focus on during that time? Wilson: "Man, every guy needs different things in training, so I went back home and just worked on the eating habits, worked on to get off, worked on me. Just get away from coaches that are working with everybody and just have somebody that's focused on me. And then came back here and there and worked out with Maxx [Crosby] and worked out with the guys."
Q: You talked about everything going faster during the season last year. Did you process everything that happened and try to compartmentalize all of that? Wilson: "The season doesn’t stop, so you really don't have time to process. They can coach you up, but you got to forget that game and move on to the next game. That's what's the offseason is for. You can reflect back on the season, watch the tape, break down the bits and pieces of techniques that you need to fix during the offseason."
