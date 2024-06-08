Las Vegas Raiders Insider Offers Reflections and Memories of Al Davis
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast is focused on memories and reflections on the Silver and Black Icon Al Davis.
New Silver and Black safeties coach Gerald Alexander spoke of the maturation of Isaiah Pola-Mao, "I mean, the thing that Isaiah [Pola-Mao] is doing and really all of them, but more specifically talking about Isaiah, the game is slowing down for him because his ability to understand the game a little bit better, understanding the threats, understanding his responsibilities, understanding his keys and the way that he needs to react, and also himself as a communicator and just having a deeper understanding as we continue to move forward, as we continue to develop throughout this process to elevate his play and elevate our play. He's been doing a good job this spring, and those are things that we're going to be relying on as he continues to develop for us in the very near future because he's going to be somebody that we're going to be looking to count on."
Alexander would love to see the Raiders QBs help his safeties in learning how to scheme, "I think that as we build organically, I would love for those guys to have conversations with one another just especially when it comes to like disguising and what did the quarterback see and what are their progressions when the safeties present certain things to them and how can we utilize that information for our betterment, just being able to obviously competing against some of the better quarterbacks that are in this league, really on a routine basis. So, that information and hopefully those guys are having conversations organically in the locker room to just be able to continue to try to get as much information for themselves and their development as possible, because it's only going to help us."
