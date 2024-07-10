Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Your Silver and Black Questions and Emails.
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 14 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast edition answers your Silver and Black questions and emails.
Superstar WR Davante Adams spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: You've been a leader since you got here, but because of your familiarity with the offense and the scheme, does it make you even more of a teacher? Adams: "100 percent. I mean, naturally when I got here, I was leading the men when I first was learning Josh's [McDaniels] offense. But as far as being able to get out there and tell somebody what to do, I didn't know what to do for the first however long. So, you got to kind of establish yourself on the field and get some credibility, I guess. I don't know if credibility is the right word because I think I had that coming here. But definitely now knowing it, it gives me definitely a little bit more of an edge to where I can not just sit there and have my head in the book writing the whole time. Obviously, if I know something, and it's been something I've been doing for the last five or six years, I can kind of look over to Jakobi [Meyers] and look at his route. And when I’m watching tape now, we'll watch the practice when we get back in there and I'm looking at it and I'm not just looking at myself watching my route, I'm more looking at everybody else to figure out a way to help them get better and help their process a little bit more."
