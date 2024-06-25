Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Davante's Comments, Zamir White, Kansas City Chiefs, QB Salary Cap
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have officially completed their first OTA and Mandatory Mini-camps of the 2024 season, and all attention is turning to the NFL Training Camp to be held in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a dissection of Davante Adam's latest comments, Zamir White, Kansas City Chiefs, and a potential QB salary cap.
Coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: How did you get Cadillac Williams on the coaching staff? Coach Pierce: “Yeah, 2005, we played against Cadillac when he was a rookie. Played him several times throughout his career. Interesting, when I was the head coach at [Long Beach] Poly, we did an NFLPA game together. We were on the same staff. Saw him work there, I think it was 2013 or 14. And then just watching college football, saw what happened in Auburn, and to be honest thought he was still there on staff. And then obviously, we was looking at different coaches at that position and I kind of got a text from somebody like, ‘Hey, did you think about Cadillac?’ I was like, ‘He's coaching at Auburn, he's going to get the head coach job.’ I remember something of that nature. We spoke on the phone, and this was a no brainer for me, man. Like, he is a hard worker, he’s a grinder, he’s a gritty guy. Obviously, that backfield he had out of Auburn, he had Brandon Jacobs as a freshman, Ronnie Brown and then Cadillac. And those guys, I mean, they played the game the right way. I mean, they were physical, they were tough. Love ball, gritty guys. And I thought really at that running back room because that room is so unique now National Football League and how it’s being evaluated and the pay scale that you need somebody there that can really just not talk ball with them but talk off the field football with them understanding what it is and the ups and downs of playing running back in National Football League.”
