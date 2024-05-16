Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Offers our Way-Too-Early Predictions on All 17 Regular Season Games
The Las Vegas Raiders held rookie NFL camp last week, riding a wave of optimism not seen in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast gives you our way-to-early prediction for all 17 Las Vegas Raiders' regular season 2024 games.
You can watch the entire podcast below.
The Silver and Black Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly spoke about the Las Vegas Raiders Tom Telesco, and their relationship, "Very good question, Paul. I did not know Tom [Telesco] extremely well. I went to a few symposiums where he was the speaker at. So, got a chance to get some nuggets of wisdom from him at the symposium that he spoke. Obviously, him being in the division, you know of him. Was really close with JoJo wooden, who is over here with us right now. When we first got together, he laid out expectations for me and I was transparent with him about how I viewed the team and some of the needs and some of the places that I thought we needed to do to make this team better. I was able to check my ego and put this team first. It's not about me, it's really about Raider Nation, the alumni, to try to put our best product forward so that we can win football games for this city and Raider Nation. But Tom is easy to talk to, and I think ultimately, he wants the best for me, and I want the best for him and this football team, and my job is to support him in all that we do as we move forward. And hopefully we'll continue to build trust as we work together and
win some football games together."
