Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Aidan O'Connell and a Realistic Evaluation
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have officially completed their first OTA and Mandatory Mini-camps of the 2024 season, and all attention is turning to the NFL Training Camp to be held in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers you a detailed look at Aidan O’Connell and an honest and objective look at his development, and expectations.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: What's the next step with Zamir White being the guy and what does he have to do to take it to the next level? Coach Pierce: “Well, I think with anything, let’s say he's running back A or B; however you want to look at it, it's just the physical demand of playing that position for 17 games, right? Let's say he's up into 200-300 carries, I don't know, but let's just say it's up there. That's going to be the most he's had in a long time. So, how he takes care of his body, what he does over the next five weeks. You saw when he came in this offseason, he looked right, he's built right, and he's a strong powerful man. But then also just understanding that just because you got the job now that it can't be taken. Alex Mattison, really good football player, and that's how I’m going to keep going about our team. These guys got to step up and it’s just not on Zamir, it’s everybody, and Cadillac [Williams] has done a really good job of really pushing competition, pushing those guys. Hey, listen, if you have a bad play, it’s next man up mentality. So, Zamir understands that, so don't get comfortable. And I think he's done a really good job with that.”
