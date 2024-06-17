Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, and More
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have officially completed their first OTA and Mandatory Mini-camps of the 2024 season, and all attention is turning to the NFL Training Camp to be held in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, Byron Young, Tom Telesco, and many other issues raised in your questions and emails.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: What are some of those team bonding activities that you think have been the most productive or brought you guys the closest together? Coach Pierce: "Probably the one next door. That was interesting to see. Good athletes, right? We've got one percenters of the world playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, but when they go over there and they put on their basketball shoes, some of them need to stick to their day job and keep the cleats on. But it's good to see. We had a skills challenge, we had a three-point contest, a knockout challenge, another shooting competition. Then we played some three on three and saw the real hoopers. We've got some real hoopers on this team and we got some guys that can't hoop, got a lot of guys that probably needs to see Dave and Busters soon. But it was cool to really see these guys compete, get to know one another, mix up the teams, offense, defense, special teams, put all those guys together and just let them go at it with one another."
Q: We talked to a lot of assistants in the last few weeks, and a lot of them mentioned how you've empowered them as assistant coaches to lead their rooms or whatever their responsibility may be. Why was that something that was important for you to do taking over as head coach? Coach Pierce: "Yeah, because I can't do everything. I can't be in every room. Just like right now, we've got meetings going on. I can't be in there. But it really started with our staff, having them present in front of the entire staff different projects, both offense to defense to special teams, getting some of our younger coaches to speak up and talk. As you can see, we hired, I think, a really good staff, and it's a lot of us, 29 coaches to be exact. And there's a lot of knowledge there, and it's a shame if we don't share that knowledge, not just to the coaches but to our players. So, I want to make sure that they know that their voice can be heard, they can speak, but at the same time there's a time and place and everybody knows their role. But I would be a fool not to have the gentlemen that I brought in this building speak and have that empowerment to talk to the players and vice versa."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.