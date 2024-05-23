Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Presents Reflections from the OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The OTAs for this week are over here at the Las Vegas Raiders team headquarters, and with optimism through the roof, the Silver and Black are ready to take on the coming NFL season.
But as with all of life, you shouldn't, and the Raiders won't, rush the process
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast presents reflections on this week's OTAs
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast presents reflections on this week's OTAs
Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy spoke about the development of the Silver and Black playbook. "Yeah, I think there's certain things that are kind of non-negotiable in your playstyle, right,
and the mindset that you want to bring, no matter what style of play you have to have. And fortunately, I've been around a lot of really good football coaches that have kind of exposed me to a lot of different styles of play and different ways of approaching teams and finding different ways to attack the different styles of defense that we face each week. And so, that's never going to change, and I think part of our job is -- I mean, you could go into Week 3 thinking you have one style of roster, and in Week 4, it can be completely different, right? I mean, just using that example, we had completely two different styles of QBs in Chicago, and you go to different games, and you have different ways of playing the game. And so, that part of it is all real. And I think the most important thing is finding a way to maximize the type of guy that you have, figuring out what they do well, and that's the phase that we're in right now. We're all trying to figure each other out and figure out what we do best."
