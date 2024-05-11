Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Legendary NFL Offensive Coach Tom Walsh Part No. 1
The Las Vegas Raiders opened rookie NFL camp today, riding a wave of optimism not see in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast is truly a can't-miss with legendary NFL offensive coach Tom Walsh, part No. 1
You can watch the entire podcast below, and if you prefer, you can listen to it when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Coach Antonio Pierce addressed his first NFL Draft as a head coach last month, "Yeah, I thought the first draft working with [Tom] Telesco and our personnel staff, our coaches. Thought [they] did an excellent job of getting the information, discussing, working through different scenarios, working through hiccups. Then we got to the draft, we had a plan, it was clear, we stayed on track. I think the coolest thing about it, when you have so many mock drafts or different scenarios that you think can play out, the first round is interesting, but then after that it kind of becomes like clockwork. You add, you subtract, look on your board, you see your guys there and you go get the players that you know fit the Raiders."
As we have previously reported, the Silver and Black never thought Brock Bowers would be availabe at No. 13 when the Raiders picked. They were thrilled when he was and Pierce talked about what set the new weapon from Georgia apart. "Just different, I mean you're talking about probably the most dynamic player in college football at that tight end position in a long time. It's rare you get a guy like that that can line up as a slot receiver, see him in the backfield, reverses, catch the ball, but I think more importantly his toughness. Watching him block in the SEC, watching him get after guys, I mean that's what impressed me. Just a gritty player, more importantly a winner, and he can help us score points."
