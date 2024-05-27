Las Vegas Raiders OC Luke Getsy from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.—Under the influential leadership of Coach Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism, firmly positioned in the heart of NFL OTAs.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy spoke after a recent OTA practice; we have the transcript for you.
You can watch the entire press conference below, or if you prefer, you can listen by clicking right here.
Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy
Q: I know that this is an early part of the process, a process that's going to go on for a while. But when it comes to the quarterback situation, are there some traits that you're looking for in terms of making the ultimate decision? What's going to go into that? Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I don't think 'traits' necessarily is the right word. I think the evaluation is of the performance on a whole. I think there's a lot of parts to it. I think it's the operation, right, making sure we're taking care of the football. And then the production part of it. I think, like you said, this is a long process. We're at the beginning stages of it. Everyone is trying to get a grasp of what we're trying to accomplish, not just the QB's but everybody. And so, the good thing is we have a good group in that room. Those guys work their butt off and they're competitive, but they're great teammatestoo at the same time. So, the beginning part of this thing has been a lot of fun."
Q: People don't necessarily understand you can't bring the Chicago Bears playbook here – different personnel, different team, coaches, everything. So, I'm curious, you didn’t know that the Raiders were going to be able to pick up Brock Bowers. How much of your playbook right now do you think you're still writing, still going over, still contemplating? Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I think there's certain things that are kind of non-negotiable in your playstyle, right, and the mindset that you want to bring, no matter what style of play you have to have. And fortunately, I've been around a lot of really good football coaches that have kind of exposed me to a lot of different styles of play and different ways of approaching teams and finding different ways to attack the different styles of defense that we face each week. And so, that's never going to change, and I think part of our job is -- I mean, you could go into Week 3 thinking you have one style of roster, and in Week 4, it can be completely different, right? I mean, just using that example, we had completely two different styles of QBs in Chicago, and you go to different games, and you have different ways of playing the game. And so, that part of it is all real. And I think the most important thing is finding a way to maximize the type of guy that you have, figuring out what they do well, and that's the phase that we're in right now. We're all trying to figure each other out and figure out what we do best."
Q: When you look at a pick like Brock Bowers, how excited are you to have someone with his ability and how much do you think you'll be able to complement Michael Mayer as well with the 12-personnel and what they can do as a tandem? Coach Getsy: "I'm extremely excited. Brock's a unique guy. I think it's been said here plenty of times, he was probably the best player in the SEC for some time while I was there, and he won a bunch of games. Anytime you can bring that type of caliber player into your organization, you're going to get better. And then you match him, and you pair him with the talent that we already have here, I think that just makes you more dynamic. This league is about finding as many dynamic guys as you can get on your team. I mean, that's the goal. As you see the construction of all these teams in the league, everyone's trying to find those dynamic differences. And I think he's just one of those elements that gives us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things."
Q: Speaking to the talent on the offense, when you look at Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer and Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, is this potentially the most talented group you've worked with in terms of weapons at your disposal? Coach Getsy: "It's a great group. I don't want to compare. I've been fortunate to be part of a lot of really good teams, right? And I mean, Aaron [Rogers] won three of his four MVPs while I was in Green Bay, and that's not because of just Aaron, right? I mean, there was a lot of talent around him too. And so, this is this is a talented group and we're excited to work with them, and then like you said, it's going to be really cool to find different ways to make it all mesh together though. We're really excited to work with everybody."
Q: Thayer Munford told us last year that he was more comfortable on the left side. I'm just curious, obviously Kolton Miller'sthe guy there. How do you work with a young player on helping them develop comfort at other positions? Coach Getsy: "I think as much as anything, when you have comfort in knowing what you're supposed to do, I think that gives you the confidence to go out and execute your assignment at a higher level. And so, I think what's unique about Thayer is that he is talented enough to play either side, and he showed that last year, right? I mean, playing on both sides, starting on both sides. I think that's a really cool element that we get to have exposure to. And so, that part of it is whether you have more experience playing on one side or the other, that's usually what that's a reflection of. He has more comfort because you've done it more times. And so, I think ourstyle of play that we have and him having an opportunity to learn it right away now as we get into this thing and him getting opportunities at one position will only benefit him and he'll probably be saying the other way by the end of it."
Q: One of the attributes you mentioned when you were talking about quarterback play was protecting the ball. I guess both from your philosophy and just your evaluation process of a quarterback, how do you balance protecting the ball with remaining aggressive and trying to find that balance where you're not just protecting the ball at the cost of maybe more explosive plays? Coach Getsy: "That's really important, but all those factors go into it, right? If you're looking at a QB and say they had nine interceptions and seven of them were at the end of a half with a Hail Mary, you just looked at the ratio and said it was 2-1, right? 18-9 or something like that. But let's evaluate the 'why' or the 'how'. I think that's what you get into. And then as you start to connect to the concepts and connect to the scheme and what your approach is and why you're trying to do what you're going to do, you start paying attention to the defense. And so now you say, 'Okay, I know the way this hook defender is going to react, so I'm going to be aggressive to thisthrow.' But when you're in those unknown worlds, and you're throwing with kind of like an uncertainty, those are the ones that you can’t have. And so, I think as everyone starts learning the system and learning what we're trying to accomplish with each and every play, then that's how you become more aggressive and more confident in what you're going to do. And then that's also leaning on your teammate too, trusting in that they know what they're doing and why they're doing what they're doing as well."
Q: Since taking a deep dive into Aidan O'Connell since taking this job, what is your evaluation of Aidan coming off his rookie season? Coach Getsy: "For him to get thrown into it the way got thrown into it and to see the adversity, I mean, I think it was like zero and they didn't score, and then they go score all those points. I mean, that's a really cool reflection of the type of kid that he is and the approach that he brings. If there's one thing that I would definitely pat him on the back for at this point is just the willingnessto be to be taught, a willingness to be vulnerable in this opportunity to get better. I mean, it's really cool to see a guy who's had success now really excited to learn some new stuff."
Q: I know it's early in the process, but what have you thought about the running back room led by Zamir White? Coach Getsy: "I think it's a really cool group. I think you have guys with kind of different backgrounds, different styles. But like I say all the time, I think I've said this too many times in my career, this isn't the time of the year for backs, right? Backs got to put the pads on and then that's really when you find out. And yeah, it's fun to see them and they're fast, and they look the part, and they're getting better out there at all their assignments, but we know that those types of players when they get the pads on a training camp, that's when you really start to find out how much you really like that group. But I mean, they're a really good group of guys. They work hard. They work together, they're competitive with each other. And then like I said, there is explosiveness in the group, there's pass-catching in the group, there's toughness in the group. So, there's a really cool blend of guys in that room."
Q: Coming in as new offensive coordinator, how important is it to get some of these veteran guys here for the non-mandatory OTAs to try and get as much installed as you can now? Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I think it's important to lay a foundation. And like I said, if we can establish our style and the brotherhood that we have in that room, we're going to be just fine. And the schematic part of it is the second element of it, right? Guys got to be comfortable being able to react to things that happen. Because the reality of it is we prepare them and we say it's going to look like this and we called it for this, but there's often something that's slightly different and those repetitions that you get with one another, that's how you become elite."
Q: It seems like you guys have a few different players on offense that can line up in multiple spots, whether it's Davante Adams, or Brock Bowers or Michael Mayer. As offensive coordinator, how much flexibility does that give you to kind of get creative and switch around your alignment in the pass game to try to take advantage of matchups? Coach Getsy: "That's huge, right? Because again, just looking across the league from a defensive perspective, everybody's trying to do that on defense too. They want the D-end that can rush and cover, they want the linebacker that can rush and cover, they want the nickel that can fit a B-gap and guard a slot, right? So, everyone's trying to find that. And same thing on offense. We're doing the same thing and the more flexibility you have with a player, that gives you more opportunity to do a bunch of different things. And then the second part of what you said is that the more people that you can have that can do those things, that's when your offense can get really good. When you have three different guys that could run a one route, or three different guys that can do one type of concept, now you're putting fear in the defense in a completely different way."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.