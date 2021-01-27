1970's Raiders Offensive the NFL's Best Ever?

We take a look back at the 1970's Oakland Raiders and study the facts and see if they had the best NFL offensive line of all time?

The Oakland Raiders offensive line of the 1970s has been ranked among the best, if not the best O-line in NFL history, and time has not diminished their reputation as some of those claims have come in recent years.

And why not, since center Jim Otto, guard Gene Upshaw, tackle Art Shell, and tackle Bob Brown are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with tackle Ron Mix, who played his last season (1971) with the Silver and Black after a brilliant career with the San Diego Chargers.

Not to mention tight end Dave Casper, another Hall of Famer, a strong blocker who was a big part of the Raiders’ running game.

“Center Jim Otto, guard Gene Upshaw, tackle Bob Brown and tackle Art Shell are all in the Hall of Fame,” a story by How They Play Sports said last year. “Each of them are arguably the best-ever at their respected positions.

“Otto never missed a start in his career, Brown was a great run-blocking tackle, Shell was an eight-time Pro Bowler, and Gene Upshaw went on to be the president of the NFLPA. Together, they are seen as the greatest offensive line in history.”

The 6-2, 255-pound Otto, one of the original Raiders in 1960, didn’t miss any of the 210 games in his 15 seasons despite numerous injuries and off-season surgeries. He made first-team All-AFL in all 10 seasons the league existed before merging into the NFL, was a three-time All-Pro after the merger, and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

The 6-5, 260-pound Upshaw, who was known as “Highway 63” after the number on his jersey, made first-team All-Pro three times and second-team six times, was voted to six Pro Bowls, played on two Super Bowl champions, and was named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team, plus the 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. He might be the best pulling guard in NFL history.

The 6-5, 265-pound Shell played 15 seasons with the Raiders, was selected All-Pro four times, made eight Pro Bowls, played on two Super Bowl Champions, and was named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams. In Super Bowl XI, he held All-Pro defensive end, Jim Marshall of the Minnesota Vikings, without a tackle or an assist.

The 6-4, 280-pound Brown, who is recognized as one of the most fearsome players in NFL history, played the last three of his 10 seasons with the Raiders through 1973. He was selected first or second-team All-Pro nine times, made six Pro Bowls, and was a member of the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team. In addition, the NFL Players Association selected him, Offensive Lineman of the Year, three times.

“Right tackle Bob Brown, left tackle Art Shell, guard Gene Upshaw, and center Jim Otto … are in the discussion for the best at their respective position in NFL history,” Chris Wesseling of NFL.com wrote in 2015.

Because they played alongside those four Hall of Famers, other outstanding members of the offensive line were overlooked at least a bit, both now and then.

Players who undoubtedly would have been more heralded had they played for other teams include guard George Buehler, tackle John Vella, center Dave Dalby, tackle Henry Lawrence, and guard Steve Sylvester.

“The offensive line the Raiders had in the ’70s is arguably one of, if not the greatest of all-time,” according to a Fansided Story in 2018. “The big fellas up front were crowded with future Hall of Famers, and for those weren’t inducted into Canton, they still are legends in team history and were fantastic players in their own right.”

The Raiders’ talented offensive line protected quarterbacks Kenny “The Snake” Stabler, Daryle Lamonica, and George Blanda, in addition to paving the way for running backs Marv Hubbard, Mark van Eeghen, Charlie Smith, Clarence Davis, and Pete Banaszak.

“We had great backs and receivers, but we couldn’t have done nearly as many of the things we did and made the plays we made without our offensive line,” Stabler said. “They were the best and they made it all possible.”

Of course, Snake was partial to his guys, but he wasn’t alone in saying they did it better than any O-line in NFL history.

