Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week XII

Henderson, Nev.: The Silver and Black Nation loves their Las Vegas Raiders, and in our weekly question and answers article, we attempt to give you the information you crave.

Hondo, do you have any clues early on who the Raiders are looking closely at for the draft? Ron Brown

I know they are taking a long look at Penei Sewell, an offensive lineman from Oregon. Patrick Surtain II, a cornerback from Alabama, is another. I hear three other names they have a high interest in are Rashawn Slater, an offensive lineman from Northwestern, Micah Parsons, a linebacker from Penn State, and Gregory Rousseau, a defensive lineman from Miami. There are others, but where they will be picking, if you told them that they would get one of those, they would be thrilled.

Hondo, are you hearing any word that late in the season, the league could flex a Raider game to primetime? Curtis A.

Yes, I hear that as a possibility.

Hondo, with your league sources, are you hearing anything about a bubble for the playoffs? Heath Ryan

I am Heather. They do not want to do it, but it has been discussed. Hearing it could happen (as a last resort only), possibly with one conference in Dallas and the other in Houston. Another possibility is Florida, but please listen. That is a very last resort.

Hondo, if you couldn’t vote for Derek Carr, who would you pick for team MVP?

Daniel Morgan

Rodney Hudson, for sure if you can’t have Derek Carr. The best center in all of the National Football League and the most underrated player on the Raiders teams.

Hondo, any chance we see Takk McKinley this weekend? I would love that. Chad Pingle

Nope.

Hondo, I have a quick question for your mailbag. Do you think Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, and Mo Hurst all play this weekend? I know you are not a doctor, just looking for your opinion. You seemed really locked it. Thank you. Ken T.

Ken, I am not a doctor, but I do think all three will play as of right now.

There you go, everyone. Our weekly Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails article. Fire away for next week at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1