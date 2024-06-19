Projecting Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco's First Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, have had a successful offseason.
In 35 days, they open their 2024 NFL Training Camp in Costa Mesa, California. The anticipation for Antonio Pierce’s first full season is through the roof.
The roster doesn’t have to be trimmed to 53 men until Aug. 27, 2024, at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Today, we look ahead and project what it might look like then. the entire Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
1. QB Aidan O'Connell
2. QB Gardner Minshew
3. QB Anthony Brown
4. RB Zamir White
5. RB Ameer Abdullah
6. RB Alexander Mattison
7. RB Dylan Laube*
8. P A.J. Cole
9. K Daniel Carlson
10. LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
11. WR Tre Tucker
12. WR Davante Adams
13. WR Jakobi Meyers
14. WR Michael Gallup
15. WR Jalen Guyton
16. WR Kristian Wilkerson
17. TE Michael Mayer
18. TE Brock Bowers*
19. TE Harrison Bryant
20. OT Kolton Miller
21. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson*
22. C Andre James
23. OL Dylan Parham
24. OL Cody Whitehair
25. OL Andrus Peat
26. OL DJ Glaze*
27. OT Thayer Munford
28. DL Tyree Wilson
29. DE Maxx Crosby
30. DE Janarius Robinson
31. DE Malcolm Koonce
32. LB Tommy Eichenberg*
33. LB Robert Spillane
34. LB Divine Deablo
35. LB Amari Burney
36. LB Luke Masterson
37. CB Jakorian Bennett
38. CB Decamerion Richardson*
39. CB Brandon Facyson
40. CB Nate Hobbs
41. CB Jack Jones
42. S Chris Smith
43. S Tre'Von Moehrig
44. S Marcus Epps
45. S Tre Taylor*
46. S Isaiah Pola-Mao
47. DT Byron Young
48. DT Nesta Jade Silvera
49. DT Matthew Butler
50. Christian Wilkins
51. DL Adam Butler
52. DL John Jenkins
53. TBD (I do not believe this person is on the roster as of today, or someone on the roster steps up so they do not need to acquire someone else)
*Rookie
Here is how I project, as of today, the breakdown:
Quarterbacks (3)
Running backs/fullback (4)
Wide receivers (6)
Tight Ends (3)
Offensive linemen (8)
Defensive linemen (10)
Linebackers (5)
Safeties (5)
Cornerbacks (5)
Specialists (3)
TBD (1)
