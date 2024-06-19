Raiders Today

Projecting Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco's First Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders are just 39 days from the opening of NFL Training Camp in Costa Mesa, California, and we take the time to project GM Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce's first NFL roster leading the Silver and Black.

Hondo Carpenter

Mar 25, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks to media during the NFL annual league meetings at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, have had a successful offseason.

In 35 days, they open their 2024 NFL Training Camp in Costa Mesa, California.  The anticipation for Antonio Pierce’s first full season is through the roof.

The roster doesn’t have to be trimmed to 53 men until Aug. 27, 2024, at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. Today, we look ahead and project what it might look like then.  the entire Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

1. QB Aidan O'Connell

2.  QB Gardner Minshew

3.  QB Anthony Brown

4.  RB Zamir White

5.  RB Ameer Abdullah

6.  RB Alexander Mattison

7.  RB Dylan Laube*

8.  P A.J. Cole

9.  K Daniel Carlson

10.   LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

11.   WR Tre Tucker

12.   WR Davante Adams

13.   WR Jakobi Meyers

14.   WR Michael Gallup

15.   WR Jalen Guyton

16.   WR Kristian Wilkerson

17.   TE Michael Mayer

18.   TE Brock Bowers*

19.   TE Harrison Bryant

20.   OT Kolton Miller

21.   OL Jackson Powers-Johnson*

22.   C Andre James

23.   OL Dylan Parham

24.   OL Cody Whitehair

25.   OL Andrus Peat 

26.   OL DJ Glaze*

27.   OT Thayer Munford

28.   DL Tyree Wilson

29.   DE Maxx Crosby

30.   DE Janarius Robinson

31.   DE Malcolm Koonce

32.   LB Tommy Eichenberg*

33.   LB Robert Spillane

34.   LB Divine Deablo

35.   LB Amari Burney

36.   LB Luke Masterson

37.   CB Jakorian Bennett

38.   CB Decamerion Richardson*

39.   CB Brandon Facyson 

40.   CB Nate Hobbs

41.   CB Jack Jones

42.   S Chris Smith

43.   S Tre'Von Moehrig

44.   S Marcus Epps

45.   S Tre Taylor*

46.   S Isaiah Pola-Mao

47.  DT Byron Young

48.   DT Nesta Jade Silvera

49.   DT Matthew Butler

50.   Christian Wilkins

51.   DL Adam Butler

52.   DL John Jenkins 

53.   TBD (I do not believe this person is on the roster as of today, or someone on the roster steps up so they do not need to acquire someone else)

*Rookie

Here is how I project, as of today, the breakdown:

Quarterbacks (3)

Running backs/fullback (4)

Wide receivers (6)

Tight Ends (3)

Offensive linemen (8)

Defensive linemen (10)

Linebackers (5)

Safeties (5)

Cornerbacks (5)

Specialists (3)

TBD (1)

