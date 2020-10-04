Rams sputter on offense, escape with ugly win over Giants

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was not a work of art, but the Los Angeles Rams hung on for a 17-9 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Head coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense managed only 243 total yard and had to punt five times. However, L.A.’s defense bailed the offense out, forcing New York quarterback Daniel Jones into some bad decisions.

The Rams needed a late interception by cornerback Darius Williams at their own 7-yard line to secure the victory.

With the win, the Rams improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Giants dropped to 0-4 on the year.

Key play: With seven minutes left on third-and-three from L.A.’s 45-yard line, Jared Goff found Cooper Kupp open over the middle of the field behind he Giant’s secondary. Kupp hauled in the pass and ran 55 yard for a touchdown, giving the Rams some breathing room.

Top player: Jalen Ramsey played with a lot of energy, finishing with five tackles – including a tackle for a loss - and a pass breakup. Ramsey matched up with fellow Nashville, Tenn. native, Giants receiver Golden Tate a handful of times, and got the better of him in those matchups. The two squared off after the game, fell to the ground and had to be separated.

What I liked: Hit-and-miss through the first three games, the Los Angeles Rams heated up the pass rush against the New York Giants. The Rams had New York quarterback Daniel Jones on the run sacking the Duke product five times. The defensive line played with urgency against an overmatched opponent in the Giants’ green offensive line. Morgan Fox, Michael Brockers, Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Samson Ebukam, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Aaron Donald all got involved in the sack party.

Donald also received a personal foul call for this incident with Giants center Nick Gates.

What I didn’t like: The Rams played with a lack of urgency on offense. Gerald Everett fumbled on the team’s second drive of the game, and the Giants capitalized with a Graham Gano 35-yard field goal. Jared Goff was sacked twice, and the Rams totaled just 151 total yards on offense through three quarters. … The Rams kick coverage unit continues to struggle, giving up a 35-yard return to open the game.

Injury report: Rams leading tackler inside linebacker Micah Kiser suffered a groin injury in the second half and did not return. New York defensive back Adrian Colbert (neck) and linebackers Kyler Fackrell (neck) and Oshane Ximines (shoulder) were injured in the second half and did not return. Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) and running back Cam Akers (ribs) were not active due to injury.

Up next: The Rams hit the road again for the third time in five games, facing their last NFC East foe in the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field at 10 a.m. local time.