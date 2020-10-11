SI.com
LB Troy Reeder looks right at home with 3-sack performance for Rams

Eric D. Williams

One of the reasons the Los Angeles Rams feel better about this year’s team over the 2019 version is overall depth on the roster.

Inside linebacker Troy Reeder is the latest example of that improved depth.

In his first start of the 2020 season, Reeder led the Rams with 10 combined tackles -- including two tackles for a loss -- and three sacks.

“He was outstanding and did a great job stepping in and running the show,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football, and so I thought it was so seamless for him last week against the Giants, then he comes up with three sacks -- a lot of production.”

With leading tackler Micah Kiser inactive for Sunday’s game due to a groin strain, most teams might expected a drop off at that position from a player like Reeder.

But not defensive co-captain Michael Brockers.

“Troy is amazing,” Brockers said. “Last game Micah got hurt and he was kind of reluctant to get out, but I was like, ‘We’ve got Troy, a great backup behind you. Let’s trust that your brother is going to come in and get it done.’

“And that the fact that he went out today and balled, got a couple sacks and a lot of tackles, just shows that are next-man-up philosophy is true.”

Sunday’s big win over Washington was not Reeder’s first rodeo. Reeder competed with Kiser and Kenny Young for the starting inside linebacker job during training camp this year.

In his second NFL season out of Delaware, Reeder played in all 16 games his rookie season last year, starting eight of those. He finished 2019 with 52 combined tackles and two forced fumbles.

Reeder said he continues to prepare each week like he’s the starter, and gave credit to the defensive line up front for creating sack opportunities for him against the Washington Football Team.

“When you have a D-line as good as ours, it just requires you to play off them a lot,” Reeder said. “They’re doing a lot of cool stuff and we get to watch it on film. But a lot of it is just playing off what they’re doing.” 

