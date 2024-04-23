How Rams Could Draft High-Upside Sleeper Pick In Second Round
The win-now Los Angeles Rams would appear to be all set at quarterback, with rocket-armed Pro Bowl signal caller Matthew Stafford still under contract through at least 2025 (he has a potential out in '26).
But at 36, the No.1 overall pick in the 2009 draft is no spring chicken. Accordingly, it might behoove LA to at least consider stocking up with some intriguing high-upside prospects in a draft supposedly loaded with pro-tier quarterback talent.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic makes the argument for LA enacting just such a selection. She explains why drafted Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix in the second round could make all the sense in the world.
"The Rams have little need at starting or even backup quarterback right now, but they will need a new one whenever Matthew Stafford rides into the sunset," Rodrigue writes. "Nix could thrive in a timing-based offense such as McVay’s and is experienced enough to not need a heavy-handed approach from the head coach in the development process."
Nix, 24, was the Pac-12 Player of the Year last season and a First-Team All-Pac-12 honoree. The 6'2", 217-pound star also claimed the William V. Campbell Trophy while under center this year for the 12-2 Ducks.