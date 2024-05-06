Rams News: LA's Free Agency Strategy Will Dramatically Lessen 2025 Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Rams had a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which was the first time they had such a pick since 2016. They chose to draft Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, who is likely to be worked into helping the quarterback rush game since Aaron Donald retired.
General manager Les Snead completely changed up the team's strategy after they traded away pratically all their most valuable picks to secure cornerback Jalen Ramsey and quarterback Matthew Stafford. They did enjoy a Super Bowl victory for those efforts, but it appears the organization is turning a new leaf.
Most teams in the NFL lost a ton of great players, and they are to be compensated for that in the 2025 season. However, the Rams will not be like most teams.
Per a projection on Overthecap.com, multiple teams are slated to receive compensatory picks for losing star players. The Minnesota Vikings are set to receive a third-round pick for losing quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the Miami Dolphins will receive two compensatory third-round picks for losing both defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Robert Hunt.
They aren't the only teams receiving such picks, but after the projection formula was used — the Rams are surprisingly left off this list. It's because Snead did not allow many players to exit in free agency.
The team retained stalwart offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, who would have been their biggest free agent loss had they not.
They also brought in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive back Tre'Davious White, and running back Boston Scott. Letting running back Royce Freeman and quarterback Carson Wentz walk was an easy decision, and one that would not lead to compensatory draft picks.
The Rams were slated to be in "rebuild" mode in 2023, but they found a way to secure a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. Snead made it a point to retain the team's best players, and that could mean a far more successful 2024 season.
Losing compensatory picks in 2025 might end up hurting, but it appears the Rams are attempting another "win now" type of situation.