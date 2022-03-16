Rams Corner Darious Williams Signs with Jacksonville

The four year veteran leaves the Rams to play in his hometown of Jacksonville.

The Los Angeles Rams are losing one of their ingredients to their Super Bowl run, as free-agent cornerback Darious Williams has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams' contract, per NFL Network, is three years and $39 million with $18 million guaranteed.

Darious Williams Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Ramsey (L) and Ja'Marr Chase (R) in Super Bowl LVI Darious Williams

Williams played in 14 games last season for the Rams tallying nine passes defended, 71 tackles, and a fumble recovery. In the postseason, Williams added three more passes defended and 24 tackles in the four games through the Super Bowl.

Born in Jacksonville, Williams reportedly took less money to play in his hometown.

Williams came to the Rams in October of 2018 when the Rams claimed him off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

His role expanded in 2019 under new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, as Wiliams played in 12 games and logged 15 tackles, one for a loss, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions. When targeted, he allowed 15 catches on 24 targets, one touchdown, 197 yards, and a passer rating of 77.

Darious Williams Jalen Ramsey Darious Williams

In 2020, coach Sean McVay promoted Williams to the second corner opposite Jalen Ramsey. He took advantage of the opportunity with career-highs with four interceptions and 14 pass deflections, while adding 44 tackles. That season Williams allowed 39 receptions on 72 targets, two touchdowns, and a 63.9 passer rating.

Last season, the Rams signed Williams to a one-year deal, but he missed three games due to injury. In 14 games, he allowed 57 catches on 92 targets, 610 yards, four touchdowns, and a 95.7 passer rating.

Wiliams started Super Bowl LVI in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.