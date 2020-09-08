Malcolm Brown replaces Todd Gurley on Rams unofficial depth chart

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams released the team’s first depth chart in anticipation of Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s about what we expected. However, it is striking to see Malcolm Brown – not Todd Gurley – at the top of the team’s depth chart at running back.

Rookie Cam Akers is slotted at No. 3 behind Darrell Henderson Jr. – although the Memphis product’s availability for Sunday is in question due to a hamstring injury. Henderson also is listed as the team’s top kick returner.

Defensively, Troy Reeder is listed ahead of Kenny Young at inside linebacker alongside Micah Kiser. All three likely will see time on Sunday.

Here’s the full list:

OFFENSE

WR – Cooper Kupp, Nsimba Webster

TE – Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins

LT – Andrew Whitworth, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

LG – Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton

C – Austin Blythe, Brian Allen

RG – Austin Corbett, David Edwards

RT – Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans

WR – Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson

WR – Robert Woods, Trishton Jackson

QB – Jared Goff, John Wolford

HB – Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Xavier Jones

DEFENSE

DE – Michael Brockers, Morgan Fox

NT – Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines

DT – Aaron Donald, Eric Banks

OLB – Samson Ebukam, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OLB – Leonard Floyd, Jachai Polite, Terrell Lewis

ILB – Micah Kiser, Justin Hollins

ILB – Troy Reeder, Kenny Young

LCB – Troy Hill, Darious Williams

RCB – Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr.

SS – Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess

FS – John Johnson III, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott



SPECIAL TEAMS

P – Johnny Hekker

K – Samuel Sloman

H – Johnny Hekker

LS-- Jake McQuaide

PR – Nsimba Webster

KR – Darrell Henderson Jr.