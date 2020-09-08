SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Malcolm Brown replaces Todd Gurley on Rams unofficial depth chart

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams released the team’s first depth chart in anticipation of Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s about what we expected. However, it is striking to see Malcolm Brown – not Todd Gurley – at the top of the team’s depth chart at running back.

Rookie Cam Akers is slotted at No. 3 behind Darrell Henderson Jr. – although the Memphis product’s availability for Sunday is in question due to a hamstring injury. Henderson also is listed as the team’s top kick returner.

Defensively, Troy Reeder is listed ahead of Kenny Young at inside linebacker alongside Micah Kiser. All three likely will see time on Sunday.

Here’s the full list:

OFFENSE

WR – Cooper Kupp, Nsimba Webster
TE – Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins
LT – Andrew Whitworth, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
LG – Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton
C – Austin Blythe, Brian Allen
RG – Austin Corbett, David Edwards
RT – Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans
WR – Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson
WR – Robert Woods, Trishton Jackson
QB – Jared Goff, John Wolford
HB – Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Xavier Jones

DEFENSE
DE – Michael Brockers, Morgan Fox
NT – Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines
DT – Aaron Donald, Eric Banks
OLB – Samson Ebukam, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OLB – Leonard Floyd, Jachai Polite, Terrell Lewis
ILB – Micah Kiser, Justin Hollins
ILB – Troy Reeder, Kenny Young
LCB – Troy Hill, Darious Williams
RCB – Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr.
SS – Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess
FS – John Johnson III, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

SPECIAL TEAMS
P – Johnny Hekker
K – Samuel Sloman
H – Johnny Hekker
LS-- Jake McQuaide
PR – Nsimba Webster
KR – Darrell Henderson Jr.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB John Wolford to play Cowboys’ Dak Prescott in practice for Rams

Wake Forest product will use his movement skills to lead scout squad

Eric D. Williams

No deal yet for Jalen Ramsey: Rams open to talks spilling into regular season

Rams GM Les Snead said goal is to keep Ramsey around long-term

Eric D. Williams

Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Cowboys

Dallas holds a 18-17 advantage over the Rams, including postseason

Eric D. Williams

Rams believe rookie Samuel Sloman built to handle pressure

Miami of Ohio product effective in second half of games in college

Eric D. Williams

Report: Rams sign RB Raymond Calais from Bucs practice squad

Louisiana product provides depth at RB and return ability

Eric D. Williams

QB Bryce Perkins highlights 15 players added to Rams’ practice squad

Rams still have one spot left to add a player

Eric D. Williams

Rams claim LB Justin Hollins; he brings familiarity with DC Brandon Staley

Oregon product released by Broncos during final roster cuts

Eric D. Williams

L.A. Rams select youthful, but mature players for initial, 53-man roster

Average age of roster is 24.6 years old, one of youngest in NFL

Eric D. Williams

Things slowing down for Jared Goff as Rams eye Cowboys

Cal product taking a positive outlook to no fans at SoFi Stadium opener

Eric D. Williams

Rookie Sam Sloman wins L.A. Rams kicking competition

Rams waive 17 players in effort to get down to 53-man, final roster

Eric D. Williams