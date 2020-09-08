Malcolm Brown replaces Todd Gurley on Rams unofficial depth chart
Eric D. Williams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams released the team’s first depth chart in anticipation of Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
It’s about what we expected. However, it is striking to see Malcolm Brown – not Todd Gurley – at the top of the team’s depth chart at running back.
Rookie Cam Akers is slotted at No. 3 behind Darrell Henderson Jr. – although the Memphis product’s availability for Sunday is in question due to a hamstring injury. Henderson also is listed as the team’s top kick returner.
Defensively, Troy Reeder is listed ahead of Kenny Young at inside linebacker alongside Micah Kiser. All three likely will see time on Sunday.
Here’s the full list:
OFFENSE
WR – Cooper Kupp, Nsimba Webster
TE – Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins
LT – Andrew Whitworth, Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
LG – Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton
C – Austin Blythe, Brian Allen
RG – Austin Corbett, David Edwards
RT – Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans
WR – Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson
WR – Robert Woods, Trishton Jackson
QB – Jared Goff, John Wolford
HB – Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Xavier Jones
DEFENSE
DE – Michael Brockers, Morgan Fox
NT – Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines
DT – Aaron Donald, Eric Banks
OLB – Samson Ebukam, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OLB – Leonard Floyd, Jachai Polite, Terrell Lewis
ILB – Micah Kiser, Justin Hollins
ILB – Troy Reeder, Kenny Young
LCB – Troy Hill, Darious Williams
RCB – Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr.
SS – Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess
FS – John Johnson III, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott
SPECIAL TEAMS
P – Johnny Hekker
K – Samuel Sloman
H – Johnny Hekker
LS-- Jake McQuaide
PR – Nsimba Webster
KR – Darrell Henderson Jr.